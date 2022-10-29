The promising Baldwin-Woodville volleyball season came to a sudden and crashing halt Oct. 22 in the regional final.
No. 4 seed Barron came to town and swept the top-seeded Blackhawks, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23, handing Baldwin-Woodville its only home loss of the season.
“I felt this was one of the hardest fought matches for us this entire season,” B-W coach Shannon Kamm said. “All three sets were hard fought. We had leads and opportunities at times, but we just couldn’t keep them down.”
The Blackhawks (34-7 overall) had the 22-19 lead in game one, but Barron (25-6) scored the game’s final six points.
“We just gotten done facing a team that has a fantastic middle (hitter), and then we faced Barron who had two very good outside hitters,” Shannon Kamm continued. “The adjustment proved to be too much for us. I am very proud of how we played. We never gave up, and continued to play hard even until the end, coming back in the third set from 22-18.”
Jordyn Letter led the offense with 12 kills followed by Kylee Minder’s nine. Ryeah Oehlke added eight. Minder posted two service aces, while Marney Roemhild and Letter each had one.
Stella Kamm dished out 29 set assists as Roemhild recorded a team-high 10 digs. Minder finished with seven as Sophia Kamm tallied six.
“I know we are disappointed in how the season ended, as we thought we had a few more games in us, but I couldn’t be prouder of this team,” Shannon Kamm said. “What they have accomplished as a team, and who they are as young women will take them very far in life. That’s what athletics is all about.”
Barron was led by Hailee Halverson, who recorded 22 kills, 11 digs, two aces and two blocks.
Next year’s Blackhawk roster will look different as they’ll graduate Roemhild, Hannah Hermansen, Minder, Anna Fritts, Letter, Maddi Monicken, Sophia Kamm and Shayna Florez.
“I think many of the seniors have a collegiate athletic career ahead of them, or a coaching career ahead of them at some level,” Shannon Kamm concluded. “I hope they take their passion and hard work and apply to every part of their life. That’s what should be remembered about this group of seniors. Their passion, enthusiasm for the game and their teammates is the legacy they leave behind.”
B-W 3, Prescott 1
Baldwin-Woodville opened the playoffs with a 25-19, 19-25, 25-21, 25-15 victory over No. 8 seed Prescott in the regional semifinal Oct. 20.
“I thought we started out strong against Prescott,” ShannonKamm said. “I felt we passed really well to get our offense engaged and put some balls away. Offensively, we had to work around the big block that Prescott puts up, and that got us frustrated in spots, but we were able to overcome it and find a way to kill.
“We were also very aggressive on the service line- and put-up quick points there.”
Minder recorded five service aces, while Sophia Kamm tallied four and Letter added three. Letter posted a team-high 12 kills along with Oehlke’s nine and Stella Kamm’s five. Kamm also posted 27 set assists.
Roemhild had 26 digs along with Minder’s 17 and Sophia Kamm’s 12.
“There were some long rallies, but the energy and enthusiasm we played with was awesome,” Shannon Kamm said. “It was such a high energy game; it was so fun to be a part of. We stuck to our game plan, and we came out on top against a good team.”
