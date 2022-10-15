Blackhawk volleyball outlasts Central in five sets

For the second straight time, the Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central volleyball teams went to the fifth set.
And for the second straight time, B-W prevailed, this time winning 25-21, 23-25, 20-25, 25-18, 15-8, Oct. 6, on Senior Night for the Blackhawks.
“Senior Night is always so full of emotion, and it can make it hard on the girls,” B-W coach Shannon Kamm said. “SCC is a really good team, and they keep getting better as the season progressed. I felt we got a little comfortable after the first set and didn’t sense the urgency in point scoring. I was proud of the team and how they rallied as we had to make some personnel changes due to an injury.
“We moved some people around and we got the job done. That’s what remarkable about this team. We can move and adjust our offense and defense by what is needed where and they play through it all.”
The Blackhawks are now 5-1 in the conference with one match left.
Altoona Invitational
B-W went 2-2 at the Altoona Invitational Oct. 8 defeating Elk Mound and McDonnell Central, before losing to Hudson and Osceola.
“I felt we played really well in the morning,” Shannon Kamm said. “Beating Elk Mound, losing to Hudson in three, and then beating a ranked McDonnell was impressive.
“In bracket play, we just got tired, and mentally we lost our next ball mentality and Osceola took the win.”
The Elk Mound scores were 22-25, 25-15, 15-6, while McDonell were 25-20, 19-25, 15-11. The Hudson scores were 25-22, 20-25, 15-10, while Osceola swept B-W 25-22, 25-19.
“Overall, it was a good day, and it taught us we have to stay in the moment and stay out of our heads,” Shannon Kamm concluded.
B-W is now 32-6 heading into the final week of the regular season.
B-W 3, Osceola 0
The Blackhawks swept Osceola 25-23, 25-17, 25-23 Oct. 4 behind the play of Jordyn Letter and Kylee Minder.
Minder contributed two service aces, 13 digs, seven kills and four blocks as Letter posted a team-high 12 kills and six blocks.
“She had a really good game for us,” Shannon Kamm said. “She played so tough all the way around against Osceola. It was great to see it all come together for her.
“Jordyn also had a huge night at the net for us and slowed down their offense by blocking really well at the net. Overall, we played very consistent volleyball. Our passing and defense were the best it’s been and that makes everything so easier.”
Ryeah Oehlke recorded nine kills. Marney Roemhild tallied 10 digs along with Stella Kamm’s eight. Stella also finished with 31 set assists.
