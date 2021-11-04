2021 will be a season to remember for those associated with the Baldwin-Woodville volleyball program.
A share of the Middle Border Conference title, the first time they’ve won conference in 10 years.
A regional title, the first time that’s happened since 1989.
An appearance in the sectional final, where the Blackhawks were attempting to earn a state berth for the first time since 1988.
While the goal of a state berth fell one game short as Reedsburg defeated B-W in the sectional final Saturday, the short-term pain of that loss will be dwarfed with the achievements earned.
“This was an awesome season for a lot of reasons, but our seniors of Angela Nilssen, Anna Jordt, Brianna Hanson, Brooke Klatt, Kate Groskreutz and Maddy Jensen made it so enjoyable,” B-W coach Shannon Kamm explained. “The leadership they bought to practice and games was awesome. They are definitely a huge part of the LEGACY of B-W Blackhawk volleyball.”
Reedsburg 3, B-W 0
The Beavers started Game 1 with a 16-5 lead and coasted to the 25-10 win.
“Having only one practice to get ready for your opponent had definite disadvantages,” Kamm stated. “Reedsburg brought a lot of volleyball IQ, and defensive skill which you don’t see on their film. They didn’t utilize their middle attack and pushed balls to the pins, and it really tired out our blockers.”
Game 2 began better for Baldwin-Woodville with a 7-3 lead, but the lead didn’t last long as Reedsburg went on a run to make it 14-11. That lead increased to 21-13 and the eventual 25-15 final.
“We just couldn’t seem to get traction, and get our game rolling,” Kamm continued. “Reedsburg was also a great defensive team and played scrappy defense and we couldn’t get balls to drop.” In the three games, Reedsburg recorded 70 digs.
The final game saw a 13-9 Beaver lead, which soon became 22-16. The final score was 25-17.
“I take a lot of the blame for the loss, I should have done more homework on Reedsburg,” Kamm concluded. “I didn’t do enough to get us ready, and that’s on me. We never gave up, and I am so proud of them for that. They have so much to be proud of this season, and they can’t let this one loss define them.”
Reedsburg will be appearing in the State Tournament for the first time with a 27-8 record. B-W finishes it season 28-12.
B-W 3, SCC 2
Why do the Blackhawks have so much to be proud of this season? Beating St. Croix Central on its home court in the sectional semifinals Thursday will be at the top of the list.
B-W won 27-29, 25-15, 25-11, 19-25, 15-8, in a five-set thriller.
“The game against SCC was a battle point for point,” Kamm said. “We knew that they would come out swinging, and we prepared all week to defend against their offensive weapons. We knew we needed to serve tough and make it hard for them to swing in system.”
While Central had only four service aces, B-W doubled that amount. Jordt posted a season-high seven aces by herself, while Hanson tossed in two.
“We also worked on taking advantage of the gaps in their defense and putting them on edge,” Kamm continued. “The first set was a battle, and we had a few opportunities to come out ahead, but we just came up a little short. I was really proud of how we bounced back after that set, and came out swinging, and being very aggressive in our offense and defense.”
Hanson recorded a team-high 12 digs, while Jordyn Letter posted 11. Jordt chipped in with seven.
“We never gave up, and pulled away in the second and third set,” Kamm added. “We started the fifth set really strong, and we played some of our best volleyball. We came out on fire and pulled away and they couldn’t recover. That was one of the most exciting wins for the team.”
Klatt dug out 16 kill attempts, while Hanson finished with 12. Angela Nilssen posted 11. Nilssen also dished out 32 set assists.
