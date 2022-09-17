Blackhawk volleyball earns three wins in quad

Jordyn Letter (10) and Stella Kamm (13) team up for the block against Prescott Sept. 8. 

 Sam Niebeling| Niebeling’s Photography

Having 11 days off between matches apparently didn’t faze the Baldwin-Woodville volleyball team. 

The Blackhawks picked up three wins in its quad Sept. 8 defeating Clear Lake, Prescott, and Spring Valley to run its overall record to 14-2. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.