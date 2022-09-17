Blackhawk volleyball earns three wins in quad

Having 11 days off between matches apparently didn’t faze the Baldwin-Woodville volleyball team.
The Blackhawks picked up three wins in its quad Sept. 8 defeating Clear Lake, Prescott, and Spring Valley to run its overall record to 14-2.
September 17, 2022
“We are off a to a fantastic start,” said B-W coach Shannon Kamm. “I think the great start has a lot to do with our senior leadership, and the valuable tools they have learned on and off the court the last four years. This senior class has had a lot of tragedy, and complications thrown their way. But they never cease to amaze us as they overcome every obstacle they face.”
Baldwin-Woodville defeated Clear Lake 25-18, 25-21, Prescott 25-18, 25-12 and Spring Valley 16-25, 25-12 and 15-13.
“Most teams that lose six seniors and got as far as the sectional final would call this a rebuilding season,” Kamm continued. “Not for Baldwin-Woodville. Our seniors and underclassmen are smart, they listen, pay attention, they are patient, and they bust their butts at practice.
“They are hungry to make it even further this season.”
The seniors include Anna Fritts, Hannah Hermansen, Jordyn Letter, Kylee Minder, Marney Roemhild, Shayna Florez and Sophia Kamm.
“Anna has grown so much as a hitter and blocker in a short amount of time,” Shannon Kamm explained. “The energy and enthusiasm she brings is contagious.
“Hannan loves the sports of volleyball and has put a lot of time into it. Her hard work and dedication are appreciated by her teammates and coaches.
“Jordyn is so fun to watch because she makes everything look so easy. She will be our workhorse this year, and she is getting things done attacking and blocking.
“Kylee brings the ability to play all the way around as she is offensively very talented as well as a great server and passes. She’s a triple threat.
“Marney is the ultimate competitor when it comes to defense. She is the kid who will run through a brick wall to track a ball down.
“Shayna is an amazing kid to coach, and she is one of the hardest workers on our team. She has grown so much as a player and is adaptable to multiple defensive positions. She plays with such passion.
“As a defensive specialist, Sophia has one of the highest volleyball IQs on the team. She brings the ability to create a spark when we need it on and off the court. Sophia is great at reading the other team’s defense and tells our hitters what is open to get kills to get us focused.”
The final senior would be playing is Maddi Monicken, who is in recovery.
“We are very happy to have her leadership, and calming presence with us this season,” Shannon Kamm concluded.
