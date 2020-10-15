The Baldwin-Woodville volleyball team dropped a pair of Middle Border Conference matches last week.
Prescott defeated the Blackhawks 25-22, 25-19, 18-25, 25-18 on Oct. 6, and two days later, Somerset swept B-W 25-21, 25-20, 26-24.
“Prescott and Somerset were just more consistent then we were,” B-W coach Shannon Kamm said. “We just seemed a little flat, offensively and defensively this week. We had a hard time putting strings of points together, where we have been able to before.
“This week was a good learning experience for us. We talked a lot about our focus and worked on that at the end of the week. We need to learn from these losses, but not dwell on them. We are a good team, we just need to be consistent, and mentally show up and play each game.”
Kamm added the Blackhawks held its seeding meeting for the playoffs on Oct. 11. B-W earned the No. 3 seed and will host Stanley-Boyd Oct. 20.
“This is the most exciting part of the season for me,” she said. “Playoffs are the time to display all the hard work, and growth the team has accomplished all season. The mantra ‘play each game as if it’s your last’ really sinks in during the playoffs. We are excited to get on the court and show what the Blackhawks are made of!”
St. Croix Central earned the No. 1 seed, while Bloomer was the second seed. Altoona is the fourth seed and Elk Mound earned the fifth seed.
