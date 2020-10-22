Blackhawk volleyball closes out regular season with two wins

The Baldwin-Woodville volleyball team finished its regular season with two wins last week.
On Oct. 15, the Blackhawks traveled to Somerset and left with a four-set victory, 17-25, 27-25, 25-16, 25-22.
“We had just faced Somerset last Thursday where we lost to them,” B-W coach Shannon Kamm explained. “So we knew that we had to play better to compete. The first set started off really strong for us and we took a commanding lead, but Somerset came back and won the first set. After set one, the team really kicked it into gear, came back and took control of the rest of the game. We had stretches of really aggressive play from the service line, the attack line, blocking, and digging. It was great to see that out of them. We talk every week that this is a talented and skilled team, but they have to mentally show up every game to win. The only team that can beat us is ourselves. It was a great team win heading into Regionals on Tuesday.”
No individual stats were available.
Two days earlier, B-W hosted Amery and swept the Warriors 25-14, 25-20, 25-19.
We came out with a lot of energy, and the momentum stayed with us for the rest of the game,” Kamm said. “Offensively we were very aggressive, and worked on attacking the gaps in their defense. We also served very aggressively and forced them out of system, and because of that we were given a lot of free balls that we were able to convert into kills. Defensively we were flying around and getting touches on balls, and that led to even more confidence and momentum. Overall it was a great win at home, and we won big.”
Kate Groskreutz led the offense with 11 kills, followed by Jordyn Letter with seven. Brianna Hanson and Anna Jordt each finished with six.
Jordt chipped in with five block assists, Groskreutz had four and Letter with three. Brooke Klatt recorded 11 digs, Marney Roemhild had seven with Hanson and Maddy Jensen each had six. Angela Nilssen recorded 24 set assists and four service aces. Roemhild had two.
The Blackhawks finished fourth in the Middle Border Conference and were the only team to beat St. Croix Central, conference champion.
Baldwin-Woodville earned the No. 3 seed in the regionals and will host No. 6 seed Stanley-Boyd 7 p.m. Oct. 20.
“We look forward to the opportunity to show the hard work, and improvement we have made this season,” Kamm said. “I believe we are peaking at the right time, and the best of us is still yet to come!”
The game will be broadcasted on Blackhawk TV.
