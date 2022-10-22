Blackhawk volleyball clinch share of conference with win over Ellsworth

The Baldwin-Woodville volleyball team were the conference champions for the 14th time in school history after sweeping Ellsworth 25-8, 25-11, 25-7 Oct. 11.
The Blackhawks finished the conference season 6-1 sharing the title with Altoona.
The Baldwin-Woodville volleyball team were the conference champions for the 14th time in school history after sweeping Ellsworth 25-8, 25-11, 25-7 Oct. 11.
The Blackhawks finished the conference season 6-1 sharing the title with Altoona.
“I felt it was a great match overall,” B-W coach Shannon Kamm said. “We did a lot of things well. It started at the service line where Stella Kamm led with three service aces, followed by Sophia Kamm and Shayna Florez who had two each. If we can get our serves going, and get teams to scramble on serve receive, it helps us get rolling.”
Jordyn Letter continued her stellar season with a team-high 15 kills, while Kylee Minder added eight. Ryeah Oehlke added eight. Stella Kamm dished out 27 set assists.
“Our offense was really clicking as well,” Shannon Kamm continued, “I felt we were very smart, and aggressive offensively, and made a lot of good choices with the ball.”
Letter posted a team-high three blocks, along with Minder and Anna Fritts with two each. Sophia Kamm recorded nine digs as Marney Roemhild tossed in eight. Minder and Oehlke registered six each.
“I felt we passed very well and communicated what we were seeing as we had stressed that in practice,” Shannon Kamm continued. “Defensively, we were really scrappy, and picked up a lot of balls that Ellsworth sent our way.”
The last time B-W went back-to-back in conference titles was 1988 and 1989.
“Anytime you can earn a conference championship in the Middle Border it’s pretty special,” Shannon Kamm said. “Everyone on the team contributed to that title. Earning back-to-back titles is even sweeter. It says something about this team, and the program. I am really proud of that team, and what we’ve accomplished this far, but we all start back at 0-0 in playoffs.”
Baldwin-Woodville is now 33-6 overall. They earned the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Division 2 regional and earned a first round bye. Its next game will be 7 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Prescott and Northwestern.
Photo on page 11: Shayna Florez
attempts a dig during the
Ellsworth game Oct. 11.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.