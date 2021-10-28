The Baldwin-Woodville volleyball team hasn’t had a regional title in over 30 years.
“The word that this team chose to represent them this year is legacy,” stated B-W coach Shannon Kamm. “This team defines the word legacy with all they have done, and what the teams before them have done and handed down to them. It’s a true testament to their fighting spirit and will to win that makes them special.”
The 2021 edition will leave a legacy for future generations of Blackhawk volleyball as it captured the school’s first regional title since 1989 with a sweep over Somerset Oct. 23, 25-15, 25-23, 25-23.
B-W (27-11 overall) travels to top-seeded St. Croix Central (30-5) 7 p.m. Thursday in the sectional semifinal. The winner of that game will play the winner of Reedsburg/River Valley 7 p.m. Saturday in Altoona for the right to go to state.
B-W 3, Somerset 0
The Blackhawks played Somerset Sept. 16 with B-W winning in three games.
“We knew they’d come with a chip on their shoulder and play tough to take us down at home,” Kamm explained. “Each set seemed to go point for point, and offensively and defensively it was a great match to watch.”
Jordyn Letter led the offense with 13 kills, followed by Bri Hanson’s 10. Anna Jordt chipped in with six.
“It was a great environment that was charged with energy,” Kamm continued. “We played some of our best offense and defense this season against the Spartans. We knew that they would funnel most of their balls to their senior middle hitter, so I wanted our girls to get back on the service line and serve tough to make it hard for them to give her the ball. We missed more serves than we have, but I was okay with that.”
Angela Nilssen filled the stat sheet with a team-high 15 digs, two aces and 29 set assists.
Brooke Klatt was next with nine digs and Hanson added eight. Maddy Jensen, Hanson and Klatt each had a service ace. Letter posted five blocks, Jordt tossed in three and Kate Groskreutz added two.
“The girls handled the misses really well and came back aggressive the next time and made tough serves when we needed them to get us the win.”
B-W 3, Ashland 0
The Blackhawks took care of the seventh-seeded Oredockers 25-17, 25-7 and 25-22 Oct. 21 in the sectional semifinal.
“The game against Ashland pushed us a little more as they have more athletic players,” Kamm explained. “We served very well that game! Angela Nilssen had 13 straight serves with seven aces on the night, and they couldn’t handle her.
“One of our strengths is our serving. We are very good spot servers. That allows us to funnel balls away from their best hitters, and we score more points because of it.”
Besides Nilssen’s seven aces, Jordt recorded three and Jensen posted two. Jordt led the hitting attack with six kills, Groskreutz recorded five and Letter had three.
Brooke Klatt posted a team-high 12 digs, while Hanson finished with six and Jensen added four.
Nilssen dished out 17 set assists as Letter had six blocks.
“Ashland came back in the third set to their credit, but we held our composure, and pulled it out,” Kamm concluded.
B-W 3, Spooner 0
Baldwin-Woodville started its playoff run with a 25-10, 25-12, 25-9 win over 15th-seeded Spooner in the first round Oct. 19.
“I thought we had a very balanced game against Spooner,” Kamm stated. “We spread out our offense and played very consistently. That consistency allowed us to win and stay positive going into the matchup against Ashland.”
Jordt recorded nine kills as Jensen and Letter had four each. Hanson dug out a team-high 12 balls, followed by Nillsen’s nine and Klatt’s six. Nilssen dished out 25 set assists and had three service aces. Jordt recorded three blocks and Letter chipped in with two.
“Our focus for the week was to continue to control what happens on our side of the net, and not look past the next point, and play in the moment,” Kamm added.
