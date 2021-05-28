The Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks put together a solid effort May 21 in a boys tennis showdown with Black River Falls, winning 56-2.
Although the Blackhawks lost the top two singles matches, they came together to win at No. 3 and 4 singles and sweep the doubles matches.
“It was a great match up for us. All of our matches were very competitive ,” said BW Coach Dana Helgeson. “I think this was the best tennis our team has played so far this season. I am very proud of each and everyone of them.”
Leading the doubles charge were Caleb Lokker and Sym Sikora who won the No. 1 match, 6-2, 6-4, over Kyle Gilbertson and Kobe Nichols. Brogan Drilling and Michael Krinke were victorious at No. 2 singles, winning 6-3, 6-4 over Robert Cogswell and Jacob Howe. At No. 3 doubles, Tyler Barnett and Connor Barnett dominated Bradley Wensel and Jeremy Bailey, 6-0, 6-0.
Ethan Rumpel shut out Mario Newell in the No. 3 singles match and Parker Schutz was the No. 4 singles champion.
In the No. 1 singles match, Tyler Smigla was shut out by Michael Roou. Gus Kroening put up a good fight in the No. 2 singles match with Chasse Severson before falling 4-6, 5-7.
