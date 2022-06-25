The co-champion Baldwin-Woodville softball team had seven players selected to the Middle Border Conference all-conference teams.
Four players were voted to the first team – seniors Brooke Klatt, Morgan Smetana, junior Trinity Mittl and sophomore Ryeah Oehlke.
Smetana had first team selections in 2019 and 2021, while Mittl was a first team selection last year. Klatt was a second team selection in 2021.
They were joined on the first team by Prescott’s Liz Rohl, Taylor Graf and Maddie Miller, Altoona’s Rylee Spindler, Somerset’s Roxanne Ring and MyKenzie Leccia and St. Croix Central’s Faith Bonse.
Junior Marney Roemhild, senior Kate Groskreutz and freshman Hailey Cota nabbed second team selections. Roemhild was a first team selection last year. Groskreutz was a second team selection in 2019.
Fellow co-champion Prescott had six selections as Altoona and Somerset had five each. SCC and Ellsworth finished with four each.
Fifteen seniors were named to three teams, with three of them being freshmen.
Rohl and Spindler were voted as conference players of the year .
