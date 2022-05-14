It was a battle of the Division 2 state runner-ups versus the Division 3 state runner-ups in softball May 5 in Baldwin-Woodville.
It was also a battle for first place in the Middle Border Conference between Baldwin-Woodville and Prescott.
The Blackhawks swept both battles last year and thanks to the pitching of Kate Groskreutz, the streak continued as B-W won 4-0.
“Kate pitched such a great game,” B-W coach Tim Klatt said. “She hit her spots and kept the Prescott hitters off balanced by mixing up speeds perfectly. I felt Coach (Jason) Klopp called a great game and the communication between him, Kate and (catcher) Trinity Mittl certainly proved instrumental in the outcome.
“I also have to give credit to our defense. They played great behind Kate and made the plays needed to win the game.”
B-W scored all the runs it needed in the third inning. Hailey Cota and Marney Roemhild led the inning off with back-to-back singles. Brooke Klatt laid down a successful sac bunt and thanks to a throwing error, loaded the bases. Cota scored on a Mittl ground out to short. Ryeah Oehlke drove in Roemhild on a liner up the middle. Hailey Maurer drove the next pitch to the right field fence for a double, scoring Klatt and Oehlke.
The Hawks are now 12-3 overall.
B-W 5, Onalaska 2
Groskreutz pitched her third game of the week to defeat Onalaska in the Bloomer Tournament May 7.
She started and threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run on four hits. She struck out eight and walked three. Morgan Smetana relieved her and struck out four batters.
B-W broke the game open with a four-run fifth inning. With one out, Brooke Klatt hit a base hit. Thanks to back-to-back walks, Groskreutz helped her own cause by ripping a base hit to left, scoring Klatt and Trinity Mittl.
Maurer went 3-for-4, while Mittl went 2-for-3. Marin Nygaard and Hailey Cota had a hit each.
Bloomer 3, B-W 0
The hosts claimed the May 7 win as B-W managed only three hits thanks to Roemhild, Groskreutz and Cota.
“We loaded the bases in the first, but couldn’t get the timely hit,” B-W coach Tim Klatt said. “After that, we just couldn’t string anything together.
“I felt we lost our aggressiveness at the plate. Their pitcher threw a great game, and we just didn’t adjust. In these big games, making tough plays defensively and executing small ball is so vital to put pressure on the defense. We just didn’t do that today.”
Smetana gave up only two hits as she struck out seven Bloomer batters. Only two Bloomer runs were earned.
“Both teams were fairly flat offensively and that’s due to the quality of pitching,” Klatt said. “Only five total hits were given up but walks, errors and timely hitting of those two Bloomer hits were the deciding factors.
“I think as a staff, we were just disappointed in the lack of fundamentals today. That’s on me as the coach. We haven’t had a lot of practice time outdoors but that isn’t an excuse. With the lack of field practice on off-days, we have to clean things up and have more quality reps during our warmups.”
B-W 12, Ellsworth 2
Baldwin-Woodville completed the home-and-away sweep beating Ellsworth May 3 in six innings.
Kate Groskreutz was a last-minute fill-in for Morgan Smetana on the mound and responded. She gave up two hits on two runs (one earned). She struck out five and walked none.
“Kate stepped in and did a great job,” B-W coach Tim Klatt said. “She’s been a great backup ever since her freshman year. When I found out Morgan was unable to play, we still felt good because we have both Kate and Sara, who the coaching staff has a lot of confidence in. The bats were active early with run support and the defense made plays when the Panthers put the ball in play.”
B-W scored five runs in the first inning, highlighted by Kate Groskreutz’s two-run double to left. Ryeah Oehlke and Hailey Maurer would follow up with two more doubles and with an error on a Marin Nygaard infield hit, tacked on the other runs.
Klatt praised B-W’s defense, including Hailey Cota in center field, tracking down numerous line drives and Brooke Klatt robbing Ellsworth from an extra-base hit to end an inning.
Brooke Klatt finished with three RBI, while Trinity Mittl and Oehlke had two hits each. Marin Nygaard and Marney Roemhild had an RBI each.
B-W 7, Ellsworth 0
The Blackhawks scored three runs in the first inning, highlighting its May 2 win.
“It weas nice to get off to a quick start tonight,” B-W coach Tim Klatt said. “We have struggled putting up runs in the first this year so when the girls put up three in the opening inning, it just adds to their confidence going forward.
“Offensively, if there was something that was disappointing, I would have to say our sac bunt attempts. The girls typically do a great job in this department but tonight wasn’t the case. I think we only put one down successfully while missing on a few others.”
Marney Roemhild finished 2-for-3, while Brooke Klatt, Morgan Smetana, Trinity Mittl, Kate Groskreutz and Marin Nygaard each had an RBI.
Baldwin-Woodville put the game away with four runs in the third inning. Ryeah Oehlke led the inning off with a double to right. Nygaard then connected on a base hit to left, scoring Oehlke. Three more runs would come across to score with Hailey Cota reaching on an error with base hits by Roemhild, Klatt and Smetana giving the Hawks a 7-0 lead.
Morgan Smetana gave up one hit and struck out 10 Panthers to earn the win. She walked three batters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.