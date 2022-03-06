Blackhawk Soccer is pleased to announce that they will be offering practice fields in Woodville for the spring 2022 soccer season (April-June).
“We really feel that offering practices in Woodville will help us serve our communities much better,” said Derrick Melland, president of Blackhawk Soccer. “This will be much a much more convenient practice location for families that reside in the eastern half of St. Croix County.”
The Woodville practice location will be at Viking Middle School on the south side of the building. “We are really excited that the Baldwin-Woodville School District is allowing us to use this space,” said David George, the vice president of Blackhawk Soccer. “As our organization has grown, we have found ourselves needing more field space. The space at Viking Middle School fills a critical need for us.”
Field space will be available for the age groups 4-14 years old. Players residing in Woodville, Spring Valley and Glenwood City will be given priority placement on the Woodville field space.
Soccer parent and club Secretary, Holly McKeever, is very excited for the option to practice in Woodville. “Woodville is so much closer to home for us.”
The 4–8-year-old age groups practice 2 nights a week with a scrimmage at the end of each practice. The 9–14-year-old age groups also practice 2 nights a week and then play fully organized games against Western Wisconsin teams on most Saturdays. At this time all Blackhawk Soccer games will be scheduled to play in Baldwin at the Mill Pond Park Fields or the Dutch Heritage Field.
Blackhawk Soccer provides fun, coed, recreational soccer opportunities for youth in Baldwin, Woodville, and the surrounding communities. Players can be registered online at Blackhawk.Soccer.
