The Baldwin-Woodville boys ice hockey team traveled to Barron on Feb. 4 and handed the Northwest Icemen a 7-4 defeat.
Ten of the 11 goals scored in the contest came in the second period.
Northwest (10-11) broke the ice by scoring 53 seconds in to the second period. B-W (11-8-3) responded with an unassisted goal by Wyatt Sundby 14 seconds later.
“They’re a typical up north team that likes to finish their checks and be hard to play against,” said B-W coach Lucas Trickle. “We dug ourselves a 3-1 hole, but we have a resilient group that was able to battle back. Defensively, it was not our best game, but we can learn from our mistakes and correct them prior to playoffs.”
After another two Northwest goals over the following minute and a half, the Blackhawks answered with three consecutive goals to take a 4-3 lead. The first of the string of goals came from Zac Holme. Then Rinalds Ulmanis pitched in back-to-back power play goals two minutes apart.
The Icemen knotted the score at 4-4 at the 9:25 mark of the period, but the rest of the game belonged to the Blackhawks.
Ulmanis completed his hat trick 10:09 into the second period. Max Burr added a goal less than 2 minutes later, and Holme scored the game's final goal with less than a minute to play.
Riley Lancour finished with three assists while Trenton Veenendaal had two. Picking up one assist each were Holme, Sundby, Jake Roussopoulos and Buhr.
B-W outshot Northwest 32-27 while Jacob Anderson and Easton Lindus split time in the Blackhawk goal. Anderson saved 12 of 16 shots faced and Lindus was a perfect 11-for-11 on saves.
