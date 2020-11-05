New Richmond scored three touchdowns in the second half to break open a close game and defeat Baldwin-Woodville 32-7 Oct. 30 at King Field.
“Offensively, we struggled to consistently run the ball, although we did have a number of times we were very close to popping big plays,” said B-W coach Dan Keefer. The Blackhawks finished with 24 rushes for 21 yards on the ground.
He added: “We had more success through the air and our pass protection was solid for much of the game. Experience in football is a great teacher and we will be better next week because of those experiences.”
Keefer noted Ben Affolter returning from injury he suffered in early September and freshman Collin Fritts, who started at wide receiver.
B-W’s only touchdown came in the second quarter on a Wyatt Larson seven-yard run to make the score 10-7. Larson finished 10-for-19 for 83 yards passing. The top target was Ty Margelofsky, who caught three passes for 32 yards.
Keefer praised multiple players for their defensive play. Of note were Masen Werner, Mason Baribeau, Klay Lorentz, Tanner Holldorf and Sam Crowley. Baribeau and Crowley each had interceptions, with Crowley’s coming inside the B-W five-yard line late in the second quarter.
He also credited special team performers Sean Van Someren, who had a 52-yard punt, Davis Paulson for making the extra point and Holldorf for a big kick-off return.
“Our kids played hard and I was proud of our effort, but we didn’t make enough plays,” Keefer said. “It’s a crazy year with all high school football rosters being in flux due to COVID-19. We have been very fortunate to play all of our games.
“It’s a great opportunity for more kids to gain varsity experience and build depth. We saw a number of freshmen and sophomores kids perform well when their number was called.”
On Nov. 6, B-W (3-3 overall) closes out the regular season at Osceola. It may not be the season finale, however.
Keefer explained the WIAA’s format for the playoffs in 2020 would be breaking down the schools into seven divisions as in the past. The WIAA will use a computer program to seed the teams. The teams will be placed into groups of four. Teams then have a chance to play two more games with the winners playing for a regional title, and the losers playing a consolation game.
