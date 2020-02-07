The Baldwin-Woodville girls' basketball team's second half rally on Jan. 28 fell short in Ellsworth as the Blackhawks lost 60-54 to the Panthers.
After trailing 29-20 at intermission, the Blackhawks (5-11) dug deep to score 34 second half points, but it wasn't enough to make up for Ellsworth's Autumn Earney's 26-point, six-steal performance.
“The girls played hard for the entire game,” B-W coach Steve Jensen said. “We were down by 10 or more for a good portion of the game. We had a chance to bring it to one point in the final two minutes but came up a little short. Good effort from the team.”
The Blackhawks were led by Brooke Klatt and Anna Jordt, who each scored 14 points. Klatt added five assists and three rebounds while Jordt added six rebounds and three steals.
Maddy Jensen was another major contributor with a double double that included 12 points and 10 rebounds. She also recorded two steals.
Also scoring were Kate Groskreutz (nine points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals) and Angela Nilssen (five points, two rebounds).
Ellsworth improved to 7-9 with the win.
