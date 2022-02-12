Blackhawk hockey earns No. 1 seed in playoffs

The Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team streak of unbeaten games is now at nine after tying Somerset 2-2 in conference action Feb. 3.
"We played a solid game against a strong Somerset team," B-W coach Lucas Trickle said. "They did a nice job of blocking shots so we weren't able to create as much offensively as we would have probably liked. We also made a couple of defensive zone mistakes which led to both of their goals so we'll learn from those mistakes and get better."
Gavin Sell started the scoring with a first period goal assisted by Davis Paulsen. The Spartans responded with two goals in the second period.
Sam Sykora tied the game at 2 with Davis Paulsen on the assist.
The two extra sessions resulted in only two shots on goal for Baldwin-Woodville. Somerset outshout B-W 35-21 with Dominic Hite stopping 33 shots.
Both teams struggled on the power play as the Blackhawks finished 0-for-5 and Somerset went 0-for-4.
Baldwin-Woodville is now 7-1-1 in the conference and 17-3-1 overall. Somerset is 7-1-2 and 13-6-2 overall.
"It was a great high school hockey game between two quality teams," Trickle added. "Dominic Hite made a couple of key saves in overtime that kept us in the game. Sam Sykora's tying goal in the third period was a great individual play by Davis Paulsen and a good finish by Sam."
B-W 5, Amery 1
Two different streaks met on a collision course Feb. 1 at the United Civic Center.
Streak No. 1 was Baldwin-Woodville had won seven straight games, while Amery had lost three of its last four.
Streak No. 2 had seen Amery winning the last five matchups between the teams.
Fortunately for the Hawks, streak No. 1 prevailed as B-W dominated play, winning 5-1.
Gavin Sell’s offense was the story again. The freshman registered a hat trick for the second time in the last four games. He now has 11 goals in only 10 games.
Sell started the scoring with a goal at the 3 minute, 50 second mark of the first period. Rhett Schweitzer tallied a goal in the first period to make it 2-0.
Trenton Veenendaal then scored 32 seconds into the second period to make the score 3-0.
"We capitalized on some early opportunities in the first period which allowed us to grab the momentum and it felt like we controlled most of the game," said B-W coach Lucas Trickle. "We challenged our team before the game and I thought they responded."
Sell then posted goals two and three in a 66 second span in the third period.
Veenendaal posted two assists, while Jerome Dietzman, Blake Lokken, Gavin Finstad, Davis Paulsen, Sam Sykora, Jake Omann and Brennen Sanders tallied an assist each.
"We were solid in all three zones which is something that we've been working really hard on throughout the year," Trickle continued.
B-W outshot Amery 33-32. Dominic Hite stopped 31 shots to earn the win.
"Dominic Hate made a handful of key saves when we needed him to," Trickle concluded. "He has continued his strong play for us in the net. Collectively, I think it was one of our best games as a forward group, but a couple of guys that stuck out were Gavin Sell, Davis Paulsen and Trenton Veenendaal."
Hawks No. 1 seed in playoffs
The last two years, Baldwin-Woodville has been the No. 1 seed in the sectional only to lose in the semifinals both years.
The Hawks are hoping the third time is the charm as they earned the No. 1 seed again this year.
They will play No. 8 seed Viroqua 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 17, in the first round of the Division 2 sectionals. If they win, they’ll host the winner of No. 4 West Salem/No. 5 Black River Falls Feb. 22.
The sectional final is set for 4 p.m., Feb. 26 in Somerset.
Somerset is the No. 2 seed in the section while River Falls is No. 3.
The Division 2 state tournament is March 3 and 5 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. The semifinals are March 3 and the championship is March 5.
