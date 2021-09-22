Season lows were accomplished for the Baldwin-Woodville girls golf team at the MBC meet Sept. 16 in Ellsworth.
The Blackhawks shot a season low 221, which placed them fourth, the second time they’ve done it.
“It was very windy, but it helped on many holes,” said B-W coach Eric Harmon.
The low score were thanks to Ally Noll and Makenzie Weiss, who both shots career lows of 46 and 51, respectively.
“She has been playing much better the past couple of weeks,” Harmon said. “She ended her round with three consecutive pars. She made some nice chip shots, and her putting was good today.
“Makenzie was very consistent today with her driver and approach shots and was good on the greens. It was nice to see her put a good round together.”
Teagen Wynveen posted a 56 and Julia Pollitt finished with a 68.
Prescott finished first with 160. St. Croix Central was second at 182. Ellsworth placed third at 220. The Cardinals claimed the top three individual finishes – Ava Salay (37), Liz Rohl (39) and Rhi Stutz and Jessica Heinsch (42).
Noll shoots 54 at Bristol Ridge
Ally Noll posted a 54 for the Baldwin-Woodville girls golf team during the MBC meet Sept. 13 at Bristol Ridge.
“It was her best round this season, and she left a few shots out on the course as well,” said B-W coach Eric Harmon. “A couple of hazard areas. Ally has been playing better golf the last week plus.”
St. Croix Central upset defending state champion Prescott by four shots, 173-177. Somerset was third at 199. The Blackhawks finished sixth at 239.
Teagen Wynveen was the next Blackhawk at 57.
“She was good off the tee today, which is needed at Bristol,” Harmon said. “Another round where chipping and putting cost her a few extra shots but getting more consistent from tee to green is a good sign.”
Makenzie Weiss carded a 59 and Grace Carlson rounded out the B-W scoring with a 69.
Central’s Sally Vangsness was medalist with a 37, edging Prescott’s Ava Salay by a shot. Somerset’s Ava Pesha and SCC’s Sydney Burgess tied for third at 42.
