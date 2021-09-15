The Baldwin-Woodville girls tennis team won two of three matches in a quadrangular it hosted Sept. 11.
The Blackhawks defeated Barron 6-1 and Bloomer 5-2 but fell to Ellsworth 4-3.
“Our doubles worked hard on communicating with each other, dancing with the ball and attacking the ball at the net,” said B-W coach Dana Helgeson. “Our singles players worked on keeping the ball in play and moving their opponents.”
Against Barron, Allison Albrightson and Mallory Hable recorded the singles wins, while Bailey Albrightson and Katelynn Miller won at No. 1 singles. The rest of the B-W wins came via forfeit.
“Bailey and Katelynn have been singles players for us the last three years, but we put them together to play doubles,” said B-W coach Dana Helgeson. “Normally, it is hard for players to make the change, but they do very well together. Both girls are strong servers, enjoy playing at the net and have a lot of fun playing together.”
Hable recorded the 6-1, 7-5 win at No. 3 singles.
“She was worked so hard on her game this season,” Helgeson said. “It has been fun watching her push herself. I was so happy for her and her win.”
The Bloomer match saw a 6-0, 6-0 win from Maggie Jensen and Kylie Kastel at No. 2 doubles and a 6-1, 6-1 win from Miller at No. 2 singles.
“We had a lot of great wins against Bloomer,” Helgeson said. “Our girls wanted the win and worked hard to get it.”
The Albrightsons also earned wins as Bailey won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Brooke and Allison won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.
Baldwin-Woodville was facing Ellsworth for the second time in about 48 hours and unfortunately saw the same team result.
“I thought our team played much better against Ellsworth Saturday,” Helgeson said. The Albrightsons won their matches as Bailey won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, while Brooke and Allison had to go three sets, 7-5, 4-6, 10-6, to win at No. 1 doubles.
The other B-W point came from Kennedy Wang and Abigail Nilssen, who won 6-2, 7-6 at No. 3 doubles.
“We were missing a few of our varsity girls and had filled in with some of our junior varsity, but they did a great job,” Helgeson said. “I was very pleased with how they played.”
Ellsworth 5, B-W 2
The Blackhawks showed some rust against Ellsworth in a conference dual Sept. 7.
“I was surprised on how hard it was for our team to get back in the swing of things,” B-W coach Dana Helgeson said. “We had a long weekend off and then had two practices that were rained out. This affected our play.”
The Albrightsons were the only Blackhawk players to win. Bailey won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, while Brooke and Allison won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.
While the other singles matches swung in Ellsworth’s favor, the other two doubles matches went three sets with Charlee Sorenson and Mallory Hable losing 7-5 in the third.
“I was pleased to see this because it was the first time they had played together as a doubles team,” Helgeson said. “They did a nice job working together.”
B-W 6, Mondovi 1
The Blackhawks claimed three of the four singles matches to earn the conference win Sept. 2.
“Our team really wanted the win,” explained B-W coach Dana Helgeson. “I was very pleased with their focus and determination.
“Our singles did an outstanding job keeping their focus, moving and keeping the ball in play.”
Katelynn Miller prevailed in three sets at No. 2 singles over Cierra Bollinger, 6-4, 4-6, 10-6.
“She always pours herself in each and every match,” Helgeson said. “It amazes me how well Katelynn handles her tiebreaks.”
Dru Beebe earned a straight set win at No. 3 singles over Sofia Sandberg, 6-1, 6-3.
“She is a natural on the courts and she always has a smile on her face while she’s playing,” Helgeson said.
Baldwin-Woodville swept the doubles action, highlighted by Alayna Brightbil and Mallory Hable’s 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 3 doubles.
“Our doubles teams all played with lots of energy and concentrated on finishing their points and winning their serves,” Helgeson said. “It was overall a good night for our team.”
Osceola 5, B-W 2
A few points here, a few points there were the difference for the Blackhawks against Osceola Aug. 31 as the Chieftains prevailed 5-2.
“I knew Osceola was going to be challenging and I know our team did the best they could against them,” said B-W coach Dana Helgeson. “Our matches were long due to the multiple deuce points, but we just couldn’t finish the points we needed to. I’m looking forward to matching up with Osceola again.”
Allison and Brooke Albrightson claimed one of B-W’s wins at No. 1 doubles. They defeated Kathryn Marek/Rachel Olson, 6-3, 6-4.
“Our No. 1 doubles played a great match,” Helgeson added. “They have invested a lot of time on their doubles game. I was very happy with their serving, returns and net game.”
The other two doubles matches were identical 6-4, 6-4 scores in favor of Osceola.
“What worked in our doubles matches was being aggressive and attacking the ball at the net,” Helgeson said. “Our girls also did a very nice job serving. In our singles matches, our players did a great job moving the ball.”
Katelynn Miller had the other B-W win at No. 2 singles. She beat Autumn Guckenberger 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.
