Senior Night for the Baldwin-Woodville girls tennis team was a successful one as the Blackhawks routed Mondovi 6-1 on Sept. 10 for its second conference win.
Eight seniors are part of the 2020 Blackhawk tennis team – Juneau Paulsen, Alison Nutt, Alyssa Moore, Ashley Van Someren, Faith Rens, Lauren Thompson, Emily McConnelle and manager Emma Schommer.
“All of these ladies bring something unique to our team,” said B-W coach Dana Helgeson. “We are so thankful for them.”
Paulsen picked up a straight set win, 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3 singles over Kayla Howell.
“Juneau has been playing with a broken wrist,” Helgeson said. “Juneau has been working hard to adjust to only using one hand while playing. She has done an amazing job. She has a strong one-handed serve and backhand. She has been so patience and focused.”
Moore and Van Someren at No. 3 doubles won 6-1, 6-1 against Emma Ford and Keiryn Flahterty.
“This was a great win for Ashley and Alyssa,” Helgeson said. “They did a great job moving the ball and playing the net. This was a fun match to watch.”
Weather cancelled the quadrangular B-W was scheduled to host Sept. 12. The next match is against Unity on Sept. 17.
B-W 6, Mondovi 1
Singles: No. 1 – Caitlin Stadler (M) def. Alison Nutt (B-W), 7-5, 6-7, 10-8; No. 2 – Bailey Albrightson (B-W) def. Cierra Bollinger (M), 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 – Juneau Paulsen (B-W) def. Kayla Howell (M), 6-3, 6-4; No. 4 – Katelynn Miller (B-W) def. Sophia Sandberg (M), 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 – Allison and Brooke Albrightson (B-W) def. Carly Jochimsen/Ryleigh Miller (M), 6-1, 6-4; No. 2 – Camille Bennis/Alayna Brightbill (B-W) def. Kaleigh Rasmussen/Melanie Heck (M), 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 – Ashley Van Someren/Alyssa Moore (B-W) def. Keiryn Flaherty/Emma Ford, 6-1, 6-1. =
Chieftains defeat B-W
Osceola came to Baldwin-Woodville on Sept. 3 and left with its first win against the Blackhawks since 2016.
Four of the matches went to a third set and the Chieftains won three of them.
“Our girls matched up well with Osceola, playing the best they could with circumstances and the 20 miles per hour wind,” said Blackhawk coach Dana Helgeson.
Helgeson noted the return of Juneau Paulsen who returned at No. 3 singles and fell 6-4, 6-1 to Caitlin Karn.
“Although, she is playing with a cast, she is making the best of it and I have full confidence in her and her game,” Helgeson added.
Osceola 4, B-W 3
Singles: No. 1 – Bailey Albrightson (B-W) def. Hope Lowney (O), 6-3, 2-6,6-0; No. 2 – Sophia LaVigne (O) def. Katelynn Miller (B-W), 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 – Caitlin Karn (O) def. Juneau Paulsen (B-W), 6-4, 6-1; No. 4 – Jordan Vetter (O) def. Faith Rens (B-W), 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 – Allison and Brooke Albrightson (B-W) def. Rachel Olson/Kathyn Marek (O), 6-4, 6-1; No. 2 – Shaw Styles/Morgan Feldt (O) def. Ashley Van Someren/Alyssa Moore (B-W), 5-7, 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 – Camille Bennis/Alayna Brightbill (B-W) def. Sami Mortenson/Shakira Wei (O), 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.
