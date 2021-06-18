Bekah Luckwaldt led the Baldwin-Woodville girls track and field team at the June 8 Middle Border Conference Championships by placing second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:25.38.
Luckwaldt joined up with Anna Fritts, Payton Mikla and Morgan Margelofsky for a fourth-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay (4:29.59).
Shalayne Hop and Anna Jordt placed third and fourth, respectively, in the shot put with tosses of 33-0 and 31-08 (PR).
Margelofsky placed fifth in the 400-meter dash with a personal record time of 1:03.78.
Fritts was fourth in the pole vault (7-06) and fifth in the 100-meter hurdles, stopping the clock at 18.11 seconds. She also placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles (52.28 seconds).
Aubrie Anderson added a fifth place finish in the pole vault, setting a personal record height of 7-06, and Jordt was fifth in the discus throw (89-04).
Janessa Karau placed fifth in the high jump (4-08) and earned sixth place in the 100-meter dash (13.84 seconds). Meanwhile the 4x200-meter relay team of Brooke Albrightson, Hayley Krinkie, Abigail Wermager and Bailey Albrightson snagged sixth with a time of 2:08.97.
Team Scores
New Richmond 148, Osceola 146, Prescott 122, Amery 82, St. Croix Central 71, Baldwin-Woodville 65, Somerset 40.5, Ellsworth 26.5
