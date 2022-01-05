The Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team registered two wins last week at the Menomonie Holiday Classic.
The Blackhawks defeated Clear Lake 47-34 Dec. 28. B-W went into halftime with a 25-12 lead, but the second half turned into a battle of runs. Clear Lake came out on a 18-3 run to take a two-point lead.
B-W responded with a 19-4 run to end the game.
Maddie Rosen led Clear Lake with 13 points. No individual stats for Baldwin-Woodville were found online before this issue of the Bulletin went to press.
The next day, Baldwin-Woodville rolled to a 58-25 win over Antigo. No individual stats for B-W were found online before this issue of the Bulletin went to press.
B-W is now 7-2 on the season.
