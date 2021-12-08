At times it wasn’t pretty, but the Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team improved to 2-0 in the Middle Border Conference with a 39-36 victory over Amery Dec. 2.
“We were patient on offense down the stretch, which benefited us in the second half,” B-W coach Holly English said. “We gave Amery too many second chance opportunities on offense.”
The teams were tied at 16 going into halftime. B-W raced out to a 12-point lead in the second half. Amery did make a comeback, but never got closer than the final score.
Brooke Klatt led the offense with 10 points, while Haley Jordt tossed in eight. Maddy Jensen added seven and Marney Roemhild finished with six.
Anna Jordt pulled down 11 rebounds, as Roemhild added eight. Haley Jordt finished with seven, while Stella Kamm and Jensen each had six.
Anna Jordt and Marin Nygaard dished out three assists.
“Our ability to slow down and move the ball on offense in the second half was a huge turning point for us,” English continued.
The Blackhawks struggled from the free throw line, going 4-for-16 (25%), while Amery was 8-for-14 (57.1%).
Alex Edwards led Amery with nine points in a losing effort.
Elk Mound 58, B-W 42
Ellie Schiszik’s 23 points and seven rebounds led the Mounders to the nonconference win Nov. 30.
Schiszik went 6-for-11 from three-point range as Elk Mound went 8-for-24 overall.
Tori Blaskowski added 14 points, along with three rebounds, three assists and five steals. Stella Rhude finished with 10.
Sophia Kamm led the Blackhawks with 13 points. Haley and Anna Jordt added points each, while Brooke Klatt tossed in six.
