The season opener for the Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team provided a great test.
The Blackhawks hosted Somerset Nov. 23, the team that eliminated them from the postseason last year and who already played a game this season.
After a sluggish start the offense came alive in the second half, fueling the Blackhawk 45-37 win.
“Our girls did a great job of slowing down Somerset’s guards in transition,” said B-W coach Holly English, who picked up her first coaching win in her debut game. “After a struggle in the first half to make baskets and move the ball, we came out in the second half with much more movement on offense and made some key baskets.”
B-W finished 15-for-51 from the field (29.4 percent), including 4-for-16 from three-point range. The Blackhawks were also 11-for-17 (65 percent) from the free throw line.
“Our girls did a great job of taking care of the ball, making smart passes and minimizing turnovers,” English continued.
Baldwin-Woodville finished with 12 assists, 10 steals and 42 total rebounds.
“We’re looking forward to continuing to learn how to play with each other,” English concluded.
