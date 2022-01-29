The Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team capped off a busy week last week with a 48-34 win over St. Croix Central Jan. 20.
Haley Jordt led the Blackhawks (5-2 conference, 12-4 overall) with 12 points, while Maddy Jensen added 11.
Brooke Klatt added seven, while Stella Kamm posted six. Marney Roemhild chipped in with five.
B-W did struggle from the free throw line, going 6-for-16 (37.5%).
Central is now 0-8 and 2-13 overall.
The conference race is wide-open as four teams are within a game of each other. Prescott leads at 6-1, Altoona is 6-2 and the Blackhawks and Ellsworth are 5-2.
B-W 36, Barron 30
On the second night of a back-to-back, the Blackhawks traveled to Barron and left with the six-point win.
Marney Roemhild and Anna Jordt led the way with eight points each. Jordt pulled down seven rebounds, while Roemhild had six.
Haley Jordt added six points and five rebounds. Ryeah Oehlke chipped in with four, while Maddy Jensen, Brooke Klatt and Kate Groskreutz had three each. Jensen finished with seven rebounds.
Baldwin-Woodville shot 35.8% from the field.
B-W 48, St. Croix Falls 39
The Blackhawks snapped a two-game losing streak with an impressive second half performance against the Saints Jan. 17.
B-W outscored St. Croix Falls 29-15 in the second half as only three Saints players scored all game.
Brooke Klatt led the Blackhawks with 11 points and seven rebounds along with four assists. Marney Roemhild connected on two three-pointers to finish with 10 points. She also pulled down seven rebounds and had two steals.
Anna Jordt tossed in nine points and 12 rebounds, while Maddy Jensen finished with seven along with three assists. Stella Kamm added six. Haley Jordt added five.
Kelsey Cooper posted a game-high 22 points on seven rebounds with three steals. Brianna McCurdy finished with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and four steals. Lucy Belisle recorded nine rebounds, three assists and two points.
