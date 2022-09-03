Blackhawk football starts season strong

Any doubts of how the Baldwin-Woodville football team would play in its season opener Aug. 26 against Gale-Ettrick-Trempeleau were wiped away after the first quarter.
The Blackhawks controlled the play and raced out to a 13-0 lead, fueling its 45-15 win.
“For the first game, I was pleased with all three phases of the game,” B-W coach Dan Keefer said. “Our kids were robbed of an opportunity to play last week so we were very excited for the chance to play a game. We played a lot of kids which is always important especially early in the year.
“Offensively, we have changed our look significantly this year, so I was pleased with our first game level of execution. I thought defensively we really did a nice job being disciplined. On special teams I thought we played very well except for allowing a blocked PAT.”
Masen Werner started the scoring with a five-year run in the first quarter. The second touchdown came when Werner connected on a one-yard pass to Collin Fritts.
The lead increased to 21-0 as 46 seconds into the second quarter Cal Smith and Sean Van Someren connected on a 32-yard reception. B-W then scored 10 points in less than a minute as Davis Paulsen was successful on a 30-yard field goal and Werner reached the end zone for the second time from 45 yards out.
Logan Gordon scored B-W’s fifth touchdown on a one-yard run in the third quarter, while Smith returned a fumble 29 yards for the Blackhawks’ final touchdown two minutes later.
“Masen Werner played a terrific game at quarterback, and I thought Sean Van Someren was difficult for our opponent to cover,” Keefer explained. “The offensive line was the difference in the game. Our kids played physical; we have some things to clean up, but I liked the intensity they played with.”
The Blackhawks rushing attack finished with 208 yards rushing led by Werner’s 102. Gordon tallied 32, while Colton Hush added 20. Van Someren finished with four receptions for 104 yards.
Jackson Johansen led the defense with 11 total tackles and an interception. Hush had five total tackles as Gordon and Eli Coenen finished with four each.
“Jackson played an outstanding game at linebacker,” Keefer said. “I thought our defensive line led by Noah Sarauer and Eli Coenen were also impressive. Logan Gordon has stepped up for us and made several key plays at linebacker at well.”
Besides Paulsen’s field goal, he went 4-for-5 on PAT’s. “Our kickoff and punt coverage were good for most of the night,” Keefer added.
G-E-T (0-2) completed only one pass for nine yards. Cody Schmitz led the G-E-T rushers with 79 yards as Nate Schindler added 54.
“G-E-T is vastly improved over last year,” Keefer added. “I expect them to be a playoff qualifier. I believe we were a tough matchup for them.”
B-W (1-0 overall) travels to Somerset 7 p.m. Friday for its conference opener. The Spartans (1-1) fell to Northwestern 49-28 Aug. 26.
“They are an athletic bunch on the perimeter and have a talented quarterback,” Keefer concluded. “We will be looking to avenge a late season loss last year.”
