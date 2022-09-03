Blackhawk football starts season strong

B-W’s Cal Smith racing down the sideline during its season opener against Gale-Ettrick-Trempeleau Aug. 26. The Blackhawks cruised to the 45-15 victory. 

 Sam Niebeling| Niebeling's photography

Any doubts of how the Baldwin-Woodville football team would play in its season opener Aug. 26 against Gale-Ettrick-Trempeleau were wiped away after the first quarter. 

The Blackhawks controlled the play and raced out to a 13-0 lead, fueling its 45-15 win. 

