Blackhawk football routs Amery in regular season finale

The Baldwin-Woodville football team played a complete game in routing Amery 38-7 in its regular season finale Oct. 14.
“I thought we were sharp for four quarters,” B-W coach Dan Keefer explained. “Our defense did a heck of a job against a very talented Amery team that put up 62 points last week. Jackson Johansen played an excellent game. Cal Smith and Noah Sarauer were very active making plays and Gavin Sell is continuing to improve at linebacker.”
The Warriors finished with 201 yards total offense with only 42 of them through the air.
Meanwhile, B-W’s Masen Werner went 11-for-19 for 217 yards and four touchdowns, the second time he threw four touchdowns in a game.
“Offensively, we had another very good performance from our offensive line,” Keefer continued. “We ran and passed the ball effectively and they deserve a ton of credit. Masen broke the school record for passing touchdowns (20) in the regular season in only eight games.”
Sell added four receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns, including a 32-yard reception in the second quarter. Sean Van Someren tallied three receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown of his own. Collin Fritts chipped in with 50 yards and a touchdown. Fritts finished the regular season with eight touchdowns, while Van Someren added six. Sell tallied five.
The Blackhawk rushing attack finished with 193 yards rushing led by Cal Smith’s 80. Werner scored the lone rushing touchdown, on a five-yard run on the first possession of the second half, stretching the B-W lead to 28-7.
“Cal Smith ran the ball downhill hard and made a big impact in the game,” Keefer said.
Davis Paulsen made all five extra points and added a 37-yard field goal.
“Our special teams play a vital role and to perform it, requires all 11,” Keefer stated.
B-W finished the conference season 5-2 and the regular season 6-2, while Amery went 2-5 and 2-7.
The Blackhawks were seeded fifth in the Division 4 Level 1 playoffs. B-W travels to No. 4 Adams-Friendship (8-1 overall) 7 p.m. Friday.
“They have a very good team,” Keefer concluded. “They are good on the offensive line and defensive lines and have a spectacular athlete in Keyvon Holloway. We have the advantage of playing a tough Middle Border Conference schedule that prepares us for the playoffs and we hope to prove that Friday night.”
