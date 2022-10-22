Blackhawk football routs Amery in regular season finale

Sean Van Someren (11) looking to find more yardage thanks to teammates’ blocks during the Amery game Oct. 14. 

 Sam Niebeling| Niebeling’s Photography

The Baldwin-Woodville football team played a complete game in routing Amery 38-7 in its regular season finale Oct. 14. 

“I thought we were sharp for four quarters,” B-W coach Dan Keefer explained. “Our defense did a heck of a job against a very talented Amery team that put up 62 points last week. Jackson Johansen played an excellent game. Cal Smith and Noah Sarauer were very active making plays and Gavin Sell is continuing to improve at linebacker.” 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.