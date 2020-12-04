The Baldwin-Woodville football team landed five players on the Middle Border Conference all-conference teams.
Offensively, the Blackhawks were led by the line play of seniors Taylor Lokker and Sam Crowley, who both nabbed selections. Senior Tanner Holldorf earned an all-conference selection at wide receiver.
Lokker and Crowley earned selections defensively as well. Lokker at defensive line and Crowley at outside linebacker. Holldorf also earned a selection at defensive back.
Keegan Oftsie joined them at inside linebacker and Ty Margelofsky at defensive back, who was selected honorable mention.
Gabe Siler of St. Croix Central was named player of the year. Ellsworth’s Rob Heller was coach of the year and Corey Brathall and assistant coach of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.