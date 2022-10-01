Blackhawk football keeps rolling with win over Osceola

Masen Werner beat Rice Lake with his arm two weeks ago.
Against Osceola Sept. 23, he beat the Chieftains with his legs.
The Baldwin-Woodville senior quarterback ran 19 times for 201 yards and two touchdowns as the Blackhawk football team cruised to the 27-6 win.
“We had a solid outing against Osceola,” B-W coach Dan Keefer said. “Masen is very good at seeing the field and taking what is available.”
Logan Gordon chipped in with 84 yards rushing as B-W (3-1 conference, 4-1 overall) finished with 315 yards rushing.
Werner scored on runs of three and 35 yards, while he completed 11 passes out of 19 attempts for 144 yards and a touchdown.
“I am impressed at how unselfish our group has been,” Keefer continued. “Osceola doubled Gavin Sell all night and that opened up the opportunities in the run game and throw game for other players. Collin Fritts had another big game with six catches for 90 yards.
“Our offense line played well with two of our starters being out with injuries. Both Landon Eggen and Dylan Veenendall took advantage of their opportunity to play more snaps and they both rose to the occasion.”
Keefer pointed to the passing touchdown, a seven-yard pass to Sean Van Someren with 17 seconds left in the second quarter as a huge play in the game as it increased the lead to 17-0.
Osceola scored its lone touchdown with four minutes, 43 seconds left in the game.
“That’s an indicator that people are doing their jobs consistently,” Keefer said. “Eli Coenen continues to be a problem for our opponents, and he was our leading tackler. Isaac Grass is establishing himself as a guy we can count up front, and Dylan Veenendall continues to play well. Colton Hush had a strong game, and he made an unbelievable interception on a ball that was thrown way over his head, the catch was kind of a like a center fielder catching a ball over his shoulder.”
Coenen finished with seven total tackles, while Cal Smith added six. Davis Paulsen chipped in with five.
Paulsen also connected on field goals of 25 and 27 yards.
Matthew Slechta scored the touchdown on a 12-yard run. He finished with 69 yards rushing to lead the Chieftains (1-3 conference, 2-4 overall).
B-W is now in second place by themselves in the conference as Ellsworth defeated Rice Lake 16-8. The Blackhawks hosts Prescott (1-3, 2-4) 7 p.m. Friday.
“Their quarterback has already thrown for over 1,000 yards, so we expect to see a lot of passes Friday night,” Keefer concluded. “Defensively, they will blitz and stunt often. Prescott has a lot of younger talent.”
