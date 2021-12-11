The shots didn’t fall for the Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team in its conference and home opener against Prescott.
The Blackhawks shot less than 35% from the field as the Cardinals pulled away for a 62-47 victory Friday.
Jordan Malmlov had a game-high 21 points for Prescott, while Dallas Wallin added 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Brandon Stuart chipped in with eight points. Aiden Russell pulled down 11 rebounds.
Cam Thompson led the Blackhawks with 10 points. Collin Fritts added nine and eight rebounds. Keegan Ofstie chipped in with eight and six rebounds. Sean Van Someren finished with seven.
Baldwin-Woodville shot 4-for-21 from three point range with Ofstie having two of them, along with James Borchardt and Van Someren. The rest were a combined 0-for-14.
B-W 83, Luck 47
Six Blackhawks scored between eight and 17 points as Baldwin-Woodville routed Luck in its season opener Nov. 30.
"Highlights were the opportunity for multiple players to get extensive playing time, and having nine players in the scoring column," said B-W coach Scott Benoy.
Eli Coenen was a very effective 8-for-16 from the field for a team-high 17 points. He also pulled down seven rebounds. Sean Van Someren added 12 and three rebounds.
Collin Fritts tossed in 11 points, three assists and four steals. Masen Werner posted 10 points, three rebounds and three steals. James Borchardt recorded nine points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Keegan Ofstie had eight and six rebounds.
"We simply had too much size, depth, and experience for Luck to deal with," Benoy said. "Their program numbers are down, and some injuries have impacted their varsity roster."
Baldwin-Woodville was 9-for-10 from the free throw line.
Tyler Paulsen led Luck with 15 points and Brayden Eder added 13.
