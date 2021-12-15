The Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team went through an offensive drought Dec. 7 against St. Croix Central.
Just how bad was it? The Blackhawks had a seven point lead, 39-32, with about 15 minutes remaining in the second half. Over the next 19 minutes, including overtime, they scored only four points as Central won the fifth straight battle between the rivals, 51-43.
“We got off to a good start and handled their full court pressure early,” B-W coach Scott Benoy said. “Our second half offense struggled mightily, particularly against SCC’s zone. I thought we defended well. Getting the game to overtime was our offensive struggles was a positive.”
B-W’s Keegan Ofstie missed a three-pointer at the end of regulation, sending the game to overtime.
Central’s Colin Hackbarth made a three-pointer within the first 15 seconds of overtime, which turned out to be the game winning points. Cam Thompson scored B-W’s only points in the extra session with less than 30 seconds remaining.
Ofstie led the Blackhawks (1-2 overall) with 11 points. Collin Fritts added eight points, five rebounds and two assists. Eli Coenen finished with seven points and nine rebounds.
Caleb Lokker and Thompson scored six points each.
“I thought the end of the first half was critical,” Benoy said. “We had a comfortable lead that was quickly cut down by some costly turnovers as the half ended.” The Blackhawks went into halftime with a 33-28 lead.
B-W finished 14-for-48 (29.1 percent) from the field while it was 5-for-19 (26.3 percent) from three-point range.
Meanwhile the Panthers were 21-for-54 (38.8 percent) from the field and 4-for-16 (25 percent) from three-point range.
Carson Hinzman led SCC with 19 points and eight rebounds. Hackbarth tossed in 12, while Nic Harney added 10.
“Central’s overall size was a bit surprising and difficult to deal with,” Benoy concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.