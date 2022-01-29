The Prescott boys basketball team have ruled over the Middle Border Conference the last eight years.
Yes, the Cardinals were .500 last year, but before that they’ve ever won or shared the conference title the previous seven seasons. The conference record during those years was 93-5.
And the Cardinals came into Friday’s battle with Baldwin-Woodville with a 7-0 record and in first place again in the conference.
So, what does it take to beat a team like Prescott?
Shooting 63% from the field, which included over 71% from three-point range is one way.
Which is what the Blackhawks did, atoning for one of their previous losses, a 76-69 win Jan. 21.
B-W was 10-for-14 from three-point range, markedly better than the 4-for-21 outing in the team’s first battle, a Cardinal 62-47 win, Dec. 3.
“The perimeter shooting in this game from both teams was unreal,” stated B-W coach Scott Benoy as Prescott went 12-for-24 from three-point range. “Not many high school games feature that quality of shooting for an entire game.
“Getting into an offensive shootout with them is not a recipe for success against a team that shoots the three as well as they do.”
The Blackhawks had four players in double figures. Masen Werner and Keegan Ofstie led the way with 18 points each. Werner pulled down four rebounds while Ofstie had three. The pair were also very effective at the free throw line, going a combined 14-for-16.
“I think there were multiple keys to our victory,” Benoy stated. “Getting off to a great start with an early lead was important. Staying poised when we were down in the second half showed our team’s growing maturity. Excellent free throw shooting down the stretch sealed the deal.”
Eli Coenen registered a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Cam Thompson was perfect (3-for-3) from three-point range to finish with 13 points.
Caleb Lokker poured in six points, while Collin Fritts added five points and four rebounds.
Jordan Malmlov, who had a game-high 21 points in the first outing, had 31 points this time. Dallas Wallin tossed in 14, while Brandon Stuart added 11.
B-W has now won eight straight games and with the win has made the race for first in the conference even tighter.
Prescott and Central are now both 7-1 and 12-2 overall. B-W is 6-2 and 11-3 overall.
“We simply hope to continually get better each game,” Benoy concluded. “Hopefully, we can build on the momentum that has been built over the last few weeks.”
B-W 65, Osceola 43
It was a good shooting night for the Blackhawks in the win over Osceola Jan. 18.
-- 55% from the field (26-for-47). Out of those 26 field goals, 22 were on assists.
-- 53% from three-point range (10-for-19).
“We finally put together a consistent game on both ends of the floor for 36 minutes,” Benoy explained. “We were able to build and keep a lead throughout the contest.”
Ten Blackhawks scored as three were in double figures led by Cam Thompson’s 14, as he went 4-for-4 from three-point range. Thompson also dished out four assists and had two steals.
Eli Coenen posted 11 points along with six rebounds and two assists. Keegan Ofstie chipped in with 10 points, four points and a team-high five assists.
Sean Van Someren added nine points. Masen Werner recorded seven points and pulled down six rebounds. Collin Fritts recorded four points and had a team-high three steals.
Other Blackhawks who scored with Caleb Lokker and Sam Hush, with three points each. Evan Clausen and Reese Guthrie scored two points each.
“Our offensive balance and shot selection was very good,” Benoy said. “We are tough to beat when we get that type of offensive production.”
Brayden Bradway led Osceola with a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds. Luke Haase tossed in nine. The Chieftains struggled from three-point range, finishing 2-for-16.
“We have been very good in spurts all year long,” Benoy concluded. “Just need to focus on both ends of the floor for entire games.”
