The Baldwin-Woodville baseball team scored at least 10 runs for the sixth time this season, as it routed Rice Lake 12-2 May 6.
“Everything worked very well,” B-W coach Wes Haney said. “Jesse Gorman pitched very well and got the win. We played good defense and hit well also.”
Gorman pitched five innings, striking out seven. He had 15 first pitch strikes. He also helped his cause at the plate with two hits. Ty Fink also had a multi-hit game with two RBI.
B-W started the game with five runs in the second inning and ended the game with three runs in the sixth.
“The momentum from the beginning just stayed with us,” Haney added.
Baldwin-Woodville also benefitted from at least seven Rice Lake walks. Sean Van Someren had three of them, while Garrett Guthrie and Graiden Monicken had two each.
The Blackhawks hosted a quadrangular that day as its second game was against Eleva-Strum. The two teams started but could only play two innings thanks to rain and lightning. It won’t be made up.
“From the start we could see Eleva-Strum was a very good and well-coached team and they were going to give us a battle,” Haney concluded.
Baldwin-Woodville is now 8-0 in the conference and 11-1 overall.
B-W 11-3, Osceola 7-2
The Blackhawks scored in every inning except the second to defeat the Chieftains May 2.
“Our hitting was great as we had 15 hits and 11 RBI,” Haney said. “Our pitching was also very solid as Gavin Sell started and got the win.
“Our defense was shaky again as we had six errors that helped them score their runs.”
Masen Werner had four hits, while Gavin Sell finished with three hits and four RBI. Monicken hit a home run to finish with three RBI.
“Gavin’s hits produced four runs at very key moments in the game,” Haney added. “They really helped us to maintain momentum. Graiden’s homer made the score 7-1. Without that, we wouldn’t have maintained the lead in the bottom of the fifth.”
Osceola scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a few walks and errors.
Sell started and threw 4 1/3 innings, striking out six to earn the win. He threw 11 first pitch strikes.
“We are looking to play better defense,” Haney added.
Which the Blackhawks two days later as they swept Osceola. Cal Smith earn the win as he struck out eight and walked two. He gave up only four hits and both Osceola runs were unearned.
“After getting 15 hits against them on Tuesday, I was very surprised we could only get one in this game,” Haney stated. “Dylan Cotch pitched a heck of a game for them and luckily we were able to take advantage of a couple of their mistakes to score enough runs to win.
“Our hitting was non-existent as we only had one hit.”
Fink scored the eventual game-winning run in the bottom of the fourth inning thanks to an Osceola error.
“We didn’t know it at the time, but this ended up being the winning run we needed,” Haney concluded.
River Falls 9, B-W 3
The Wildcats scored three runs in the first and the seventh innings to hand the Blackhawks its first loss May 1.
River Falls also took advantage of four B-W errors along with at least six Baldwin-Woodville walks. Teddy Norman walked four times, had an RBI single and scored three runs.
Auden Pankonin thew five innings for RF, striking out six to earn the win.
