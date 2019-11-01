Baldwin-Woodville landed two players on the Middle Border Conference boys soccer teams.
Senior Wyatt Bennis was named to the second team while senior Ben Peterson nabbed an honorable mention selection.
“There was no doubt in my mind that Ben and Wyatt would get all-conference,” said coach Nathan Franey. “They are phenomenal players and great leaders both on and off the field. The team looked to these two throughout the season for guidance and they did a great job being positive role models.
“I’m very proud of what they accomplished not only this year, but also in their whole soccer and high school career.”
Andrew Johnson of New Richmond was named conference player of the year while Bill Roll of Somerset was selected as coach of the year.
