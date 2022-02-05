The bench play lifted the St. Croix Central boys basketball team Saturday.
“The transition offense worked well,” explained SCC coach Dustin Hayes. “Our starting five struggled, but the bench brought great energy.”
Central improved to 14-2 on the year thanks to a 66-42 win over St. Croix Falls.
The bench play was headlined by Karter LaVenture, who went 10-for-15 from the field for a game-high 22 points and eight rebounds. In LaVenture’s previous four games, he scored a combined 22 points.
“This energy helped us pull away,” Hayes continued.
Trae Widiker added 10 points with five rebounds and three steals, while Conner Nilssen and Carson Hinzman scored nine points each. Hinzman pulled down eight rebounds while Nilssen had six.
Jack Knoebel led the team in rebounds with nine, while Colin Hackbarth had five points with five assists.
“The film/scouting report expectations played out on the court, nothing out of the ordinary,” Hayes said.
Central shot 42.1 percent from the field compared to St. Croix Falls’ 23.3.
Brady Belisle led the Saints (8-9 overall) with 10 points each, while Oliver Schmidt added eight.
SCC 54, Elk Mound 41
Nic Harney led three Panthers in double figures as Central earned the nonconference win Jan. 24.
Harney finished with 20 points, the second time he cracked the 20-point barrier this season. He was 4-for-8 from three-point range and 4-for-4 from the free throw line.
“Our typical zone offense was not effective and the game was close at halftime,” stated Hayes, as Central only had a 23-21 lead. “We were able to make adjustments at halftime and slowly build a lead.”
Colin Hackbarth posted a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds. He also added four rebounds and three steals. Conner Nilssen tossed in 10 points along with eight rebounds. Trae Widiker posted six points, two assists and two steals. Carson Hinzman pulled down seven rebounds and dished out four assists.
Central shot 46.3 percent from the field compared to Elk Mound’s 31.7 percent. The Panthers pulled down 32 rebounds to Elk Mound’s 15.
“Although, we had a good size advantage, they rebounded well,” Hayes said.
Kaden Russo was the only Mounder in double figures with 11 points, three rebounds and three steals. Ryan Bartig tossed in eight points and six rebounds.
