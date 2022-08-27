BC Construction took home first place in the 27thannual Woodville Lions Softball tournament August 12-13. The Lions Club was happy to report they had wonderful weather for people to enjoy softball and of course its famous burgers. Pictured is the first-place team. In the front row (left to right): Nate, Travis, Roman, Noah and Harley. In the back row: Todd, Trevor, Cory, Landon, Taylor, and Bobby. No last names were provided.
Latest News
- BC Construction wins Woodville Softball Tournament
- B-W girls tennis win three in opening tourney
- B-W girls golf compete in season opening meet
- SCC girls golf post win in season opening meet
- Central demolishes Spencer/Columbus
- Grosskreutz, Klatt earn academic all-state honors
- Klatt resigns as B-W softball coach
- Senior Farmers Market vouchers still available
Most Popular
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 27
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 30
-
Aug 31
-
Sep 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.