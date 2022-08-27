BC Construction took home first place in the 27thannual Woodville Lions Softball tournament August 12-13. The Lions Club was happy to report they had wonderful weather for people to enjoy softball and of course its famous burgers. Pictured is the first-place team. In the front row (left to right): Nate, Travis, Roman, Noah and Harley. In the back row: Todd, Trevor, Cory, Landon, Taylor, and Bobby. No last names were provided. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.