The Blackhawks boys' ice hockey team ran into a buzz saw at Cornerstone Ice Center in Ashwaubenon on Dec. 6 when it fell 7-1 to the Bay Port Pirates.
Bay Port racked up four first period goals and another in the second to build a 5-0 lead heading into the final period.
B-W's Wyatt Sundby finally got the Blackhawks on the board 29 seconds into the third period with a power play goal, assisted by Zach Holme.
That goal did little do deter Bay Port, however, as the Pirates tacked on two more goals before the end of the game.
Bay Port's Bryson Hyska finished with five points, including a hat trick.
Baldwin-Woodville tested three players in its goal. Jacob Anderson saved 14 of 17 shots faced. Easton Lindus tallied 10 saves against 12 shots, and Zach Stevens earned seven saves facing nine shots.
