Basketball Standings Feb 8, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL STANDINGS(as of Feb. 5)

MIDDLE BORDER CONFERENCE
CONF OVERALL
Osceola 10-0 18-0
Prescott 10-1 16-3
Baldwin-Woodville 7-4 12-5
St. Croix Central 6-4 10-8
Somerset 4-7 11-9
Altoona 4-7 6-11
Ellsworth 2-9 4-14
Amery 0-11 5-13

GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS
MIDDLE BORDER CONFERENCE
CONF OVERALL
Prescott 9-1 12-5
Somerset 7-3 15-5
Altoona 6-4 11-8
Baldwin-Woodville 5-5 8-12
Ellsworth 5-5 11-8
Amery 4-6 13-7
Osceola 3-7 9-11
St. Croix Central 1-9 7-13
