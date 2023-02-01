Basketball Standings Feb 1, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MIDDLE BORDER CONFERENCE(as of Jan. 29) CONF OVERALL Prescott 9-0 12-4Somerset 6-2 14-4Ellsworth 4-4 10-7Altoona 4-4 8-8 Baldwin-Woodville 3-4 6-11Amery 3-5 12-6Osceola 3-6 8-10St. Croix Central 1-8 7-11 BOYS BASKETBALL STANDINGSMIDDLE BORDER CONFERENCE CONF OVERALLOsceola 8-0 16-0Prescott 8-1 14-3Baldwin-Woodville 6-3 11-4St. Croix Central 4-4 8-7Altoona 4-5 6-9Somerset 3-6 10-8Ellsworth 2-7 4-12Amery 0-9 5-11 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Basketball Standings Federal Government ends FoodShare benefits for Wisconsin Households Money to STEM teacher shortages could be part of the 2023 budget deal DHS invests $8.3 million in Wisconsin schools for School Health Service Workforce DATCP announces Export Expansion Grant Recipients Tuesday's Prep Sports scores Rep. Moses votes in favor of Bail Reform Pettit's season-high leads Central to win over Ellsworth Most Popular Baldwin man charged with injuring police officer School Board approves Russett’s retirement Snoball Court candidates announced Jordt’s 17 points leads B-W girls to win over Barron Art in Bloom at Baldwin-Woodville Upcoming Events Feb 2 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Feb 2, 2023 CST Feb 3 Take and Bake Pizza Fundraiser Fri, Feb 3, 2023 Feb 3 Mountain Men Revival Fri, Feb 3, 2023 Feb 4 Mountain Men Revival Sat, Feb 4, 2023 Feb 7 Community Supper Tue, Feb 7, 2023 Feb 7 Valentine Workshop Tue, Feb 7, 2023 Feb 7 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Feb 7, 2023 CST Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.