Basketball Standings Jan 11, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL STANDINGS
MIDDLE BORDER CONFERENCE
(as of Jan. 9)
 CONF OVERALL
Prescott 5-0 9-0
Osceola 3-0 8-0
Baldwin-Woodville 3-1 5-2
St. Croix Central 2-1 5-4
Somerset 2-3 7-4
Altoona 1-4 3-7
Ellsworth 1-4 3-7
Amery 0-4 3-6

GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS
MIDDLE BORDER CONFERENCE
(as of Jan. 8)
 CONF OVERALL
Prescott 5-0 8-1
Somerset 4-1 9-2
Ellsworth 2-2 8-3
Osceola 2-3 6-4
Altoona 2-3 6-4
Baldwin-Woodville 2-3 3-8
Amery 1-3 8-3
St. Croix Central 1-4 5-6
