The Blackhawks had two home conference games this past week and were able come out on top in both. In the first one they shutout Ellsworth 5-0 in a game that Sam Hush started on the mound and pitched 6 innings giving up only 4 hits, no walks, and struck out 4. Coach Haney said “Sam has really been good for us this year on the mound. He pitches very efficiently, keeps the ball around the plate and hits his spots. He’s allowed very few runs and is 4-0 in his starts.” The Sophomore, Sean Van Someren, has been very good on the mound as well and came in to finish this game allowing only 1 hit, 1 walk, and struck out one to preserve the shutout.
The Blackhawks got their scoring started in the bottom of the 2nd inning when Trenton Veenendaal singled to center, Ty fink walked and then Sam Hush put a ball in play that drove Trenton in. Then Tanner Holdorf doubled to Left to drive in Fink and Hush to push the score to 3-0. In the bottom of the 4th, Sam Crowley doubled to Center, then Stole 3B, and Tanner Holldorf drove him in with a sacrifice fly to Center to bring the score to 4-0. In the bottom of the 5th, Ty Fink singled to Center to drive in Mason Werner to make the score 5-0 where it remained. Coach Haney said “Today we just played well in all 3 facets of the game. We pitched very well, had timely hits, and did not make an error in the field. Doing that will win a lot of games.”
The Blackhawks took on Prescott last Monday and came away with a 6-5 win. Cal Smith started on the mound and the Freshman got into some trouble in this one early. In the top of the 2nd inning Prescott scored 5, with 3 of them coming on a Home Run to Left Center by their short stop Bartsch. Luckily in the bottom of the 3rd, the Blackhawks were able to do some damage of their own and get back into the game. Crowley started the inning with a single and Blaine Guthrie then drove him in with a triple to right center. Cal Smith then singles in Guthrie to make it 2-5. Mason Werner then tripled also to score Smith and scored on a passed ball to bring the score to 4-5.
Mason then went to the mound and pitched 1 2/3rds innings of scoreless ball before he got in some trouble and had the bases loaded with 2 outs. Tanner Holdorf was brought in to relieve him, and got the batter to pop up to the second baseman for a big 3rd out. In the bottom of the 6th things were looking pretty bleak for the Blackhawks when they had nobody on with 2 outs. Grady McAbee then came in to pinch hit and doubled on a fly ball over the centerfielder to start the rally. Sam Crowly and Tanner Holdorf each were hit with a pitch to load the bases for Blain Guthrie. He was able to hit a line drive to left center to score McAbee and Crowley to give the team the lead at 6-5. Tanner Holldorf then went back to mound for the top of the 7th and made things interesting by striking out the first batter, allowing a single to the next, struck out the third, allowed a walk to the fourth batter to have two guys on, and then struck out the final hitter to preserve the 6-5 score and earn the win. Coach Haney said “It was one of those games where the guys had to come into situations to pick up where someone was having trouble and/or to spark the team like Grady did with his big hit. Incredible how we continued to battle and help each other and came out on the better end of what’s always a big conference matchup vs. Prescott. This was a complete TEAM win for us.”
The Blackhawks are currently 7-2 in conference and in second place behind Osceola who is 8-1. The Blackhawks play Osceola away this coming Friday, in a matchup that could determine the conference title if Baldwin can continue to win. Before that game however, they play challenging opponents this week against SCC Tuesday, 6/1 and Somerset, Thursday, 6/3. Both games are home at 5pm and SCC beat the Blackhawks in the first matchup 9-8 in the bottom of the 7th.
Next week they will finish out conference play at Ellsworth on Monday, 6/7 and at New Richmond on Tuesday, 6/8. Playoffs are set to begin Thursday, June 10th and where and who the Blackhawks will face is yet to be determined.
