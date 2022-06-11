The Barron/Cumberland girls soccer team defeated St. Croix Central 7-0 in the first round of the Division 3 regional June 2.
Barron/Cumberland, the No. 3 seed, defeated No. 2 Somerset 1-0 the following round to advance to the sectional semifinal against No. 1 Rice Lake.
SCC (3-9-1 overall) will graduate Maddy Brock, Gil Holme, Anna Sauer, Maddie Mousel and Sarah McHenry.
