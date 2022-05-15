Morgan Barker had a day to remember for the St. Croix Central softball team against Durand May 6.
Barker had three hits, all of them home runs to lead the Panthers to the 11-1 win.
Barker’s homers came in the first, second and fifth innings to finish with five RBI.
The Panthers finished with 15 hits on the day. Barker had her three home runs. Chloe Peterson, Carlee Lyon, Grace Melstrom, Lucy Mansell, and Gracie Delander all managed multiple hits.
Melstrom surrendered one run on six hits over five innings, striking out eight and walking one.
SCC is now 5-5 overall.
SCC 17, Amery 0
The winning streak reached three for the Panthers as they routed Amery May 3.
Central finished with 14 hits. Lucy Mansell and Trinity Gafford had three each, while Gracie Delander and Maddie Rydberg had two each. Gafford finished with five RBI including a triple and a double in the first inning.
Rydberg threw the shutout, allowing only one hit. She struck out four batters.
SCC 9, Osceola 0
The Panthers pounded out 13 hits to earn the May 2 win over Osceola.
Gracie Delander led the hitting attack, going 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Trinity Gafford, Madeline Rydberg, and Faith Bonse each had two hits. Rydberg and Carlee Lyon scored two runs each. Chloe Peterson added a two-run homerun.
Morgan Barker scored a run and had an RBI and Izzy Sabelko had a hit and a RBI.
The offense was more than enough for Grace Melstrom, who struck out five and walked two to earn the shutout. She gave up only three hits.
Osceola 2, SCC 0
Osceola gained some redemption as Anna Willeman limited Central to three hits to earn the May 5 shutout win.
Willeman struck out four and walked only one. Osceola scored both of its runs in the sixth inning as Mazie Gillespie drove in the pair on a double.
Grace Melstrom, Lucy Mansell, and Chloe Peterson managed SCC’s hits.
Melstrom gave up two runs on four hits in a losing effort. She struck out eight and walked four.
