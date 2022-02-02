Wrestling the defending Division 2 state champions and No. 1 ranked Amery was just the latest of elite opponents the Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team have faced this season.
“We wanted to make it as tough as we could,” stated B-W head coach Jeff Newton about the schedule. “We didn’t want to make anyone out of our sight.”
That’s why the Blackhawks have competed against more Minnesota schools than in previous years. Like the East Ridge Ruckus Jan. 22, where they wrestled against Class ‘AAA’ ranked schools in Minnesota like Waconia, Anoka and Apple Valley and finished fourth behind those schools.
While the respect factor was there against Amery, the fear wasn’t.
“Going into the night, we were the underdogs, but if we wrestled well, we had a chance,” Newton said.
Mission accomplished as the Blackhawks won 33-31 Jan. 28.
“Everybody went out there and wrestled well,” Newton continued. “We are peaking at the right time.”
On paper, two matches stood out as ones to watch and they lived up to the billing.
At 195 pounds, Max Ramberg and Kale Hopke needed extra time to decide the winner as both managed only escapes after regulation. Ramberg earned the two-point takedown in the extra minute to earn the 3-1 win.
“It lifted up the entire team,” Newton said.
If a dual meet ever came down to the final match for B-W, Ramberg would likely be B-W’s dream choice. Colton Hush is a very good plan B which is exactly what happened against Amery.
With Amery up a point heading into the final match at 113 pounds, Hush clinched the win with a 5-1 decision over Lane Andersen.
Those two matches were two of the seven B-W won. The Blackhawks showed its strength in the lower weights, winning the first five matches for a 21-0 lead.
Cole Braasch started the scoring with a 15-0 technical fall over Bradyn Penard at 120 pounds. Hunter Bonte registered a 7-0 decision over Hunter Beese at 126 pounds. Ty Fink pinned Austin Schleusner in the first period at 138 pounds. Austin Schmidt used a late takedown to defeat JC Wentz 5-1 at 138 pounds and Hunter Gartmann recorded a 15-1 major decision over Trevor Hinz.
Amery’s strengths are in the upper to middle weights and it showed winning the next four matches, making the score 21-19 Baldwin-Woodville.
That set the stage for Ramberg’s match at 195 pounds. Amery won the next two matches at 220 and 285 pounds. Drake Gartmann picked up a key pin at 106 pounds, defeating Braidyn Brusletten, leaving the match outcome to Hush.
“My cellphone was exploding with texts on the way home,” Newton said, highlighting the significance of the win. “The fan support was great.”
Whitetail Shootout
There was no time for an extended celebration as B-W was on the road again less than 24 hours later to compete in the Whitetail Shootout in the Menomonie.
The Blackhawks cruised in the opening rounds, defeating Mondovi 70-6 and Chippewa Falls 81-0. The semifinals saw B-W tangle with Wausau West, ranked in the top 10 for Division 1.
B-W won the last four matches to take the 36-30 win, highlighted by Hunter Bonte’s pin over Gavin Lange at 126 pounds.
Tyler Fink and Austin Schmidt started the scoring with a decision and a pin at 132 and 138 pounds respectively. Wausau West would take four of the next five matches, with Elliott Anderson’s 14-3 major decision win sandwiched in between at 160 pounds.
Max Ramberg then won 24-9 over Joseph Berens at 195 pounds. West would respond to take the 220 and 285 pound weight classes.
Drake Gartmann started the comeback with a 6-4 decision over Thai Yang at 106 pounds. Colton Hush then pinned Sam Galang at 113 pounds. Cole Braasch won 7-2 over Chi Meng at 120 pounds setting the stage for Bonte.
The championship match saw B-W tangle with Wisconsin Rapids, who has been ranked first or second in Division 1.
In another hard-fought dual, Rapids prevailed 36-31.
Both teams won seven matches, but Rapids had four pins and a technical fall, while B-W had only two pins and a forfeit.
Registering the pins were Hunter Gartmann (145) and Ramberg. Tyler Fink won via forfeit at 132 pounds. Hush won 13-3 over Aiden Armagost at 113 pounds. Schmidt (138), Kyle Marty (182) and Bonte (126) won by decisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.