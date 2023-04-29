The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, in cooperation with Rural Mutual Insurance, has chosen the recipients of the team Sportsmanship Awards for the 2023 winter State Tournaments.

The winners of the prestigious sportsmanship recognition are Hartford Union in gymnastics, Baldwin-Woodville in team wrestling, Fall River in boys basketball, Albany in girls basketball and the De Pere Co-op in girls hockey. Boys hockey did not have a recipient.

