Last year, the Baldwin-Woodville Trap Team had nearly 30 shooters out, an unprecedented growth over previous years.
With the 2023 season fast approaching, coaches believe the participation numbers are only going to get higher.
“There seems to be a huge demand for shooting sports and one of the factors is the sport appeals to everyone no matter their athletic ability, doesn’t conflict with other activities because we shoot on Sunday afternoons, and is an activity that is available for life,” said John Polk, of the Trap coaches.
The Trap team is holding two registration nights, with the first being 4-7 p.m., Jan. 23 at the High School Agricultural Room. The second is 6-7 p.m., Feb. 6 at Peace Lutheran Church, followed by a mandatory safety meeting for all first-year shooters.
The team started in 2017 with a small number of students in grades 6-12. Polk said the school allowed the team to advertise in the school for the first-time last year, which keyed its growth.
Weekly practices are held Sunday afternoons at the Amery Sportsman’s Club, located between Amery and Deer Park.
B-W is a member of the Wisconsin Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP), and it competes against kids from Hudson, River Falls, Prescott, New Richmond, and Osceola. The conference meet is in Eau Claire, while the state meet is in Nekoosa.
“Because the team is growing rapidly and we want to encourage everyone to participate, we have been doing fundraisers and we have partnered with local businesses who have generously sponsored the team,” Polk continued. “The sponsorships will allow us to partially cover some of the costs for ammunition and registration fees for some of the events we attend.”
For more information, visit the Baldwin-Woodville Sport Shooting Team on Facebook.
