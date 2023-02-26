Baldwin-Woodville to wrestle Prairie du Chien in state semifinals Feb 26, 2023 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The pairings for the state team wrestling tournament were released today and Baldwin-Woodville will wrestle Prairie du Chien in one semifinal. Prairie du Chien sent seven wrestlers to the recent individual state tournament with five wrestlers placing in the top five. Rhett Koening was a state champion at 138 pounds, while Luke Kramer (152) and Blake Thiry (195) were fourth. Jeremiah Avery (160) and Brogan Brewer (170) took fifth. Drake Ingham (126) and Bryce Lenzendorf (182) were the other two wresters. The two teams will wrestle at 10 a.m., March 4 at the UW Field House, while Luxemburg-Casco and Evansville compete in the other semifinal. The winners wrestle at 3 p.m. for the Division 2 State Title. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Baldwin-Woodville to wrestle Prairie du Chien in state semifinals Boys Hockey cruise to victory over Somerset in playoffs Defense carries SCC boys to victory over Baldwin-Woodville Four games in six days took a toll on B-W boys SCC seniors contribute to finale win over Ellsworth BW girls hoops end regular season on winning streak Gov. Evers announces passing of former Wisconsin Gov. Tony Earl Cigarette sales go up in smoke Most Popular Former Woodville bar owner guilty of arson ON TO MADISON! B-W wresters qualify for team state for the first time since 1996 Paulsen signs with University of Mary to play football Pair accused of stealing from Amish Coenen signs with Bemidji State University Upcoming Events Feb 26 Disney Descendants: The Musical coming to the Phipps Sun, Feb 26, 2023 Feb 26 Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction Sun, Feb 26, 2023 Feb 27 Disney Descendants: The Musical coming to the Phipps Mon, Feb 27, 2023 Feb 28 Disney Descendants: The Musical coming to the Phipps Tue, Feb 28, 2023 Feb 28 Afternoon Book Club Tue, Feb 28, 2023 Feb 28 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Feb 28, 2023 CST Mar 1 Disney Descendants: The Musical coming to the Phipps Wed, Mar 1, 2023 Mar 2 Disney Descendants: The Musical coming to the Phipps Thu, Mar 2, 2023 Mar 2 Annual Chamber Banquet Thu, Mar 2, 2023 Mar 2 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Mar 2, 2023 CST Stocks Market Data by TradingView
