The Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team traveled to Ellsworth Jan. 11 for a Wisconsin Challenge Series tournament where it placed third of 13 teams and claimed one individual title.
Mason Baribeau (195 pounds) was the team's lone champion, earning a 4:56 fall over Hudson's Theron Haines and a 47-second fall over Cameron's Thomas Felder.
Waylon Langer placed second in the 132-pound bracket, pinning both New Richmond's Aiden Zinck and Eau Claire Memorial Eli Kotz in less than 50 seconds before losing by injury default to Ellsworth's Jon Gillespie in the championship match.
Placing third were Haydon Langer (106 pounds), Boden Anderson (132 pounds) and Adam Dodge (160 pounds).
Logan Gordon (145 pounds) finished in fourth place.
Austin Schmidt (126 pounds) and Dylan Hanson (195 pounds) each claimed fifth place, and Kaden Strom (145 pounds) took sixth place.
Team Scores
Hudson 259.5, Ellsworth 163, Baldwin-Woodville 137, New Richmond 130, Menomnie 121.5, St. Croix Central 77, Eau Claire Memorial 69.5, Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee 61, Eau Claire North 56, Cameron 55.5, Turtle Lake/Clayton 37, Barron 36, Rice Lake 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.