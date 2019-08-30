In its second tournament of the week, Baldwin-Woodville's girls tennis team traveled to the Altoona Invitational on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 22-23, to take on Altoona, East Troy, West Salem, Ashland and Chippewa Falls and came away with one win and four losses.
Baldwin-Woodville 4, Altoona 3
B-W held a slight advantage over Altoona, winning at No. 3 and 4 singles and No. 2 and 3 doubles. Claiming a 6-5, 7-6 (10-8) win over Abigail Proudlock at No. 3 singles was Alison Nutt. Bailey Albrightson added a come-from-behind 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-4 victory over Iris Adams at No. 4 doubles.
Amber and Abbie Delong picked up a 6-3, 6-3 victory at No. 2 doubles against Abbi Nauertz and Greta Schlafer. Brooke and Allison Albrightson earned a 6-2, 6-4 win over Anna France and Keyliana DeSantis at No. 3 doubles.
The No. 1 doubles team of Libby Whirry and Jessica Jarvis also put up a good fight before falling 7-6 (7-1), 3-6, 8-10 to Ally Wanger and Kate Harris.
Baldwin-Woodville 0, East Troy
The Blackhawks toughest competition came against East Troy, which gave up just two games in singles action and 14 games in doubles play against B-W.
Bailey Albrightson managed both of those singles game victories in a 1-6, 1-6 loss to Izzy Galluzzo at No. 4 singles.
Whirry and Jarvis put up the best fight of the match at No. 1 doubles, falling 2-6, 5-7 to Sophia Rondeau and Katie Metcalf. Brooke and Allison Albrightson took five games in the second set of the No. 3 doubles match against Alivia Egle and Emily Stern, and Abbie and Amber Delong snagged two game victories in the first set of their match with Emma Scurek and Olivia Fitch.
Baldwin-Woodville 2, West Salem 5
Abbie Delong had to work hard to claim B-W's only singles victory against West Salem as she won the No. 3 match over Calista Rabaczewski, 6-2, 7-5. Nutt and Juneau Paulsen had an even tougher go to claim the Blackhawks' only doubles victory, defeating Bailee Peterson and Maddy Quick, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7 at No. 2 doubles.
Brooke Albrightson took Tessa Deal to three sets at No. 4 singles before losing 6-3, 2-6, 10-12.
Baldwin-Woodville 2, Ashland 5
Both Blackhawk victories over Ashland took place in the doubles arena as Whirry and Jarvis survived an 0-6, 6-3, 10-8 match against Maddie Clevette and Abby Davidson in the No. 1 doubles match. Allison and Brooke Albrightson added a 6-1, 6-3 win over Tegan McFarlane and Izzy Rsmussen at No. 3 doubles.
Amber and Abbie Delong also put up a good fight at No. 2 doubles, falling 5-7, 4-6 to Mara Pierce and Kalli Mikkonen.
Baldwin-Woodville 3, Chippewa Falls 4
Allison and Brook Albrightson made quick work of Sydney Stoll and Alaina Steinmetz to claim the Blackhawks' lone doubles victory against Chippewa Falls, 6-0, 6-2.
Meanwhile, Nutt and Bailey Albrightson earned singles victories for B-W. Nutt delivered a 6-4, 6-3 knockout to Genevieve Brehmer at No. 3 singles while Bailey topped Kailey Makuck, 6-2, 6-3 in the No. 4 spot.
Paulsen lost a tough 6-3, 0-6, 6-10 No. 2 singles match to Maria Friedel, and Amber and Abbie Delong dropped a close 4-6, 4-6 No. 2 doubles match to Chloe Adams and Madi Adams.
