It was a close call, but Baldwin-Woodville's boys ice hockey team picked up its second win of the season Dec. 19 in Somerset with a 2-1 overtime victory over the Spartans.
After two scoreless periods, the Blackhawks (2-4-1) opened the scoring with an unassisted goal by Zach Holme, 1:34 into the third period. B-W held the lead for nearly 14 minutes before giving up a late goal to Somerset's Owen McDonough, which sent the game into over time.
Once into the extra period, it took 6:39 for the Blackhawks to put the game to rest on a goal by Trenton Veenendaal that was assisted by Cooper Hedrick.
“Somerset plays a unique style of hockey so it took us some time to settle in, but I thought we played pretty well after about the first three or four minutes of the game,” said B-W coach Lucas Trickle. “I don’t think it was the prettiest game for either team and we always emphasize getting pucks to the net and crashing for rebounds. “We got a bounce of a shin pad in overtime trying to get the puck to the net so it’s a credit to our guys for executing the game plan and coming away with a big victory.”
Somerset (3-5) outshot Baldwin-Woodville, 28-25.
Blackhawk goalkeeper Jacob Anderson tallied 27 saves.
