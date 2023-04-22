The Baldwin-Woodville softball team took advantage of last week’s weather playing four games in five days.
The Blackhawks cruised to the four wins to improve to 5-0 on the young season.
The week was topped off by a 15-0 rout of Altoona April 14 as B-W scored four in the first, five in the second, three in the third and three in the fourth inning.
Hailey Cota, Abby Nilssen and Jordyn Letter each had two hits, while Hailey Maurer and Nilssen each had a triple. Ryeah Oehlke and Letter each hit a double.
Trinity Mittl, Maurer, Cota and Nilssen each had RBIs.
“We came out swinging right away and made solid contact,” B-W coach Charlie Tobin added.
The offensive barrage was against Rylee Spindler, last year’s co-conference player of the year.
“To jump on the ball early and effectively was huge for us,” Tobin said.
Sara Groskreutz started and gave up only three hits. She walked one and struck out two.
Baldwin-Woodville ended the game turning a double play, which concluded another clean performance in the field.
B-W 15, Amery 0
It was another stellar performance at the plate for B-W as it tallied 11 hits in 18 at-bats as the April 13 game went only three innings.
Groskreutz went 2-for-2, while Oehlke and Marney Roemhild each hit triples. Groskreutz and Letter had doubles.
The Blackhawks put the game away thanks to 10 runs in the second inning.
“We started making solid contact right away and made necessary bunts to move players around,” Tobin said.
Groskreutz struck out three for the win.
“She continues to be consistent on the mound,” Tobin added. “She is developing a positive rhythm and focus going into each inning. And when the ball is put in play her defense is on their toes ready to make an out.”
The Blackhawk defense was clean in the field.
B-W 18, Amery 1
The Blackhawks used 16 hits to score the 18 runs in the April 11 game.
In the fifth, seven B-W runners scored thanks to singles by Groskreutz and Roemhild, a walk by Charlee Sorenson, a fielders’ choice by Nilssen and a double by Oehlke. Oehlke led the offense with a 3-for-4 performance.
Roemhild, Letter, Maurer and Groskreutz also added two hits.
“We made contact right away, however, the ball wasn’t going to the gaps,” Tobin added. “It took until about the third inning for us to get into our groove.”
Groskreutz gave up one run on two hits to earn the win.
“We are looking to be aggressive at the plate and seeing what else we are capable of doing on defense,” Tobin said.
B-W 9, Altoona 0
The Blackhawks rolled to the home opening win April 10 thanks to scoring four runs in the second and third innings.
“We were aggressive on the basepath and put the ball in play,” Tobin said. “Players were disciplined at the plate and found ways to get themselves on.”
The four runs in the third inning were thanks to hits from Roemhild, Oehlke and Mittl.
Mittl went 3-for-4, while Roemhild had two hits and three RBI. Oehlke and Letter each had a hit and an RBI. Roemhild and Oehlke each scored twice,
Tobin was also pleased with the team’s defense as they committed no errors.
“Ella Sorenson made a diving catch in the first inning with two outs and a runner in scoring position,” Tobin added.
The offense was more than enough for Groskreutz. She pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out nine and walked three.
“We are looking for Sara to be aggressive and consistent on the mound and our defense to make solid plays to keep us in the game,” Tobin concluded.
